Imran Khan's PTI-backed candidate against Nawaz Sharif indicted in terrorism case India TV





Image Source: AP (FILE) Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is facing a military crackdown ahead of elections.

Lahore: A candidate backed by imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is contesting against Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in NA-130 constituency from Lahore, was charged in a terrorism case on Tuesday, two days before the elections, as authorities intensified the crackdown on PTI leaders and supporters. Dr Yasmin Rashid, like other PTI leaders, is contesting as an independent after the party was denied its election symbol.

According to reports, the now independent PTI candidates are not allowed to campaign in their constituencies as the party faces a crackdown backed by Pakistan's military establishment, paving the way for victory for its rival PML-N, now back in favor of the army. the elections. Rashid was indicted by an anti-terrorism court on Tuesday in a case linked to the attack on a police station in Lahore on May 9, violence that erupted after Khan's arrest by paramilitary Rangers.

Dozens of military and public buildings, including the army headquarters in Rawalpindi and the ISI building in Faisalabad, were set ablaze and vandalized by scores of PTI activists during the unprecedented violence that erupted after the Khan's arrest last year. Rashid has been in prison since last May and his party's supporters are going door to door.

Raids on PTI offices

The PTI on Tuesday alleged that the homes of party leaders and supporters were being raided across the province by police, while also harassing women workers. This comes as police sealed the main election office of its incarcerated candidate Aaliya Hamza who is contesting against former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's son Hamza Shehbaz in Lahore's NA-118.

Similarly, police raided the residence of PTI president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in Gujrat district of Punjab and harassed his wife and sister who were contesting the elections. The police team asked them to give the list of polling agents. Similar incidents were reported at the residences of different PTI leaders and candidates in Multan, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, Khanewal and Sheikhupura.

“Will the ECP (Election Commission of Pakistan) realize this fascism? They are applying all fascist tactics to prevent PTI from entering the polls. And on election day, they will try to create an environment of terror so that PTI voters cannot vote. “I will not come,” a PTI spokesperson said, adding that the nation will take revenge and defeat the mafia people with the power of their vote on February 8 .

Moreover, authorities reportedly blocked the voter helpline number introduced by the PTI. “A helpline blocked by the authorities. The PTI must not be demoralized by these tactics employed to keep the party's mass support out of the equation. We will continue to innovate ways to educate our voters, whatever let it happen,” the party said.

The next elections in Pakistan

Pakistan is due to hold elections for a new parliament on February 8 (Thursday). According to data released by the Election Commission of Pakistan, at least 44 political parties are vying for a share of the 266 seats up for grabs in the National Assembly, or lower house of Parliament, with an additional 70 seats reserved for women. and minorities.

The triangular contest involves the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and imprisoned Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Due to the absence of former Prime Minister Khan, who is in prison after being convicted of corruption, the fate of the PTI is difficult to assess at this stage, but it could still cause an upheaval.

Political repression has been more visible in Pakistan than in previous years, making this week's vote one of the least credible in the country's history. The PTI is actively prevented from campaigning for elections, several of its leaders have been imprisoned, the consecutive convictions of its founder and ex-Prime Minister Imran and the electoral watchdog deprive the party of its electoral symbol which is a cricket bat.

The United States is closely monitoring Pakistan's electoral process, a US State Department official said, noting that it is concerned about violations of freedom of expression, assembly and association. A large number of foreign journalists and observers also arrived in Pakistan to monitor and cover the electoral process.

(with contributions from PTI)

READ ALSO | Elections in Pakistan 2024: from Nawaz Sharif to Bhutto, look at the candidates and key players in the February 8 election

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/world/pakistan-imran-khan-s-pti-backed-candidate-running-against-nawaz-sharif-indicted-in-terrorism-case-latest-updates-2024-02-06-915538 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos