Erdoan walks back remarks on service delivery based on political preferences





As criticism mounts against President Recep Tayyip Erdoan over his recent remarks suggesting the government may withhold support from opposition-led municipalities, Erdoan walked back his remarks, saying his government would not does not discriminate against people who do not vote for their party. His remarks were made at a ceremony in the southern province of Kahramanmara, where keys to newly completed houses were handed over to some of the people left homeless after last year's devastating earthquakes. Erdoan and his far-right ally, Devlet Baheli, were in the city Tuesday alongside government officials to mark the first anniversary of the devastating earthquakes. Earthquakes of magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 hit 11 provinces in the south and southeast of the country on February 6, 2023, killing more than 53,000 people in Turkey and leaving millions homeless. Erdoan accused opposition parties of making a fuss over remarks he made Saturday at a party meeting in Hatay, another earthquake-hit city. In this speech, Erdoan said that cooperation between Ankara and the local administration was crucial for the provision of services. He lamented the devastation in Hatay, one of the cities hardest hit by the earthquakes, and suggested that the city's negligence was due to lack of cooperation, since Hatay Municipality is headed by the mayor Ltf Sava of the main opposition Republican Peoples party. Party (CHP). Erdoan's remarks were seen as an admission of withholding aid to Hatay and were harshly criticized by opposition leaders and public figures, who accused the president of politicizing disaster relief. Erdoan appeared disturbed by Tuesday's backlash and said his government had for years allocated funds to every municipality from the state budget, whether they were run by an opposition or pro-government party. He also accused opposition municipalities of incompetence and lack of foresight, saying his government was compensating for services that would normally be assumed by municipalities so that people's lives would not be disrupted. The intensity of Erdoan's attacks on opposition municipalities has intensified ahead of local elections on March 31, when he hopes to win back major cities like Istanbul and Ankara from the opposition. Although Erdoan claims his government does not discriminate against opposition municipalities, there is a widespread perception among residents of opposition-ruled towns, like Hatay, that they have been abandoned to their fate after the tragedy because they are led by an opposition mayor. They claim search and rescue teams were sent to the city too late, causing their loved ones to be trapped under the rubble for days and die either from lack of timely medical care or died from cold. Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

