Indian Prime Minister Modi and Turkey's Erdogan to attend World Government Summit in Dubai





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani will attend the World Government Summit in Dubai next week, organizers announced on Tuesday. The three leaders will lead high-level delegations from their respective countries, who have been named guests of honor at this annual global gathering. They will be among more than 25 world leaders and heads of state attending the Madinat Jumeirah summit. Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit, said the selection of the three countries as guests of honor reflected their deep-rooted ties with the UAE. This year's summit, which will take place from February 12 to 14, will bring together more than 4,000 delegates from the public and private sectors, including 200 speakers from 80 international, regional and intergovernmental organizations such as the UN, the World Bank, the Fund International Monetary Fund, the World Bank. Health Organization, International Atomic Energy Agency and Arab League. It will include 15 conferences aimed at defining the future of AI, government services, urbanization, education and smart mobility. There will be six additional conferences on health, sustainable development, future economies and advanced technologies. Key players in the evolution of the technology sector, such as Sam Altman, co-founder of OpenAI, and Jensen Huang, CEO, co-founder and president of Nvidia Corporation, will also help shape the debate. Modi's UAE tour Mr. Modi's presence at the World Government Summit comes a week in which the Indian leader already has two high-level engagements in the Emirates. He will address the Indian community at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi on February 13. More than 30,000 people had already registered to attend this major event as of January 25. Mr Modi will conclude his tour by inaugurating the capital's first Hindu temple on February 14. Updated: February 6, 2024, 4:29 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/02/06/indian-pm-modi-and-turkeys-erdogan-to-attend-dubais-world-government-summit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos