The failure of Donald Trump's appeal for immunity remains a victory for his delaying strategy





By Anthony Zurcher and Matt MurphyBBC News, Washington

Getty Images

Donald Trump suffered a defeat in the courts – but a defeat that came with a generous helping of victory.

An appeals court ruled that Mr. Trump was not immune from criminal prosecution for acts committed while he was president. The time it took to issue that ruling, however, indefinitely delayed Mr. Trump's federal trial related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

So even though Mr. Trump failed to assert sweeping new presidential powers allowing him to act with impunity while in office, the tentative date of March 4 in Washington, DC, was removed from the Federal Court's calendar.

And there's no indication when he might reappear.

This is part of the former president's strategy of throwing sand at the wheels of the judicial process whenever possible, according to Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor.

“It is in Trump's interest to delay the matter until after the November election,” Mr. Rahmani said. “If he takes control of the White House, a sitting president cannot be prosecuted.”

If the goal is to delay the decision, there are a few steps Mr. Trump's legal team could now take.

They could request that the 11-judge D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals review and review this case. This is unlikely to succeed, however, as six of the remaining eight justices are expected to support the ruling and it is rare to compel such a request.

The appeals court, meanwhile, ruled that the Jan. 6 case could continue while such a request was considered. Perhaps in the hope of avoiding further delays.

Getty ImagesPanel decision allows Jack Smith to renew his case against former President Trump

But Mr. Trump has other options at his disposal.

He can go to the Supreme Court, which will have to decide whether to review the case or uphold the lower court's decision. They can also decide whether or not to suspend the January 6 trial.

That appears to be the most likely path, since the appeals court has given Trump's legal team until February 12 to prepare its petition to the Supreme Court.

This is where there are new possibilities for the trial to be delayed or restarted.

If the Supreme Court refuses to hear the case, the election interference case could return to normal. But if he agrees to do so, it virtually guarantees that a trial will take place in the shadow of Election Day — at the earliest.

It's a prospect that could prompt Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over the trial, to put the case on hold until Americans can vote in November.

Learn more about the US elections

Given judicial precedent and American legal tradition, the Supreme Court is unlikely to side with the former president's legal arguments, said Professor David Super, a constitutional law professor at Georgetown University.

“According to Mr Trump, the legal status of American presidents would functionally hardly differ from that of monarchs,” he told the BBC.

But with the resulting delay, a defeat at the Supreme Court would mark another victory for the former president. And if he pairs that with a victory at the polls in November, his legal problems at the federal level could disappear with the stroke of a pen.

After his inauguration, he could have Justice Department appointees drop the cases, or he could even take the historic step of using the presidential pardon power on himself.

It would be a remarkable way to start Mr. Trump’s second term. But then, having the former president take the oath of office on the steps of the Capitol where, four years earlier, his supporters had turned out to protest his defeat would be remarkable in itself.

