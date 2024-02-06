Modi government to present 'White Paper' on UPA government's economic mismanagement, sources say India TV





Image Source: PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi responds to the vote of thanks following the President's speech in Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, New Delhi. (Representative image) Budget session: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government will present a 'white paper' on the UPA government's economic mismanagement, sources said on Tuesday. According to reports, the current (budget) session of Parliament will also be extended by one day (till Saturday) due to this. The White Paper will detail India's economic misery and its negative impacts on the economy through the White Paper on Economic Mismanagement under the UPA Government. The impact of positive steps that could be taken at that time will also be discussed, sources said. White paper on economic mismanagement before 2014 The government will publish a White Paper on economic mismanagement before 2014 with the aim of learning lessons. “The government will place a white paper on the table of the House,” announced Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman during the presentation of the interim budget for the next financial year on Thursday February 1. She said that in 2014, when the Modi government took charge, the responsibility of fixing the economy step by step and putting the governance systems in order was enormous. The need of the moment, she said, is to restore hope to the people, attract investment and mobilize support for much-needed reforms. “The government has achieved this successfully, in line with our core belief of 'nation first',” Sitharaman said. She added that the crisis of those years had been overcome and the economy was firmly placed on the path of high and sustainable growth with comprehensive development. “With the blessings of the people, when our government, under the visionary and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took office in 2014, the country was facing enormous challenges,” the state minister said. Structural reforms were undertaken, pro-people programs were formulated and implemented quickly, and conditions were created for more employment and entrepreneurship opportunities. “The economy has regained new vigor. The fruits of development have begun to reach the people on a large scale. The country has found a new meaning and a new sense of hope. Naturally, the people have given the government a mandate wider (2019),” she added. The general elections to elect the next Lok Sabha are expected to be held in April-May this year. With contributions from PTI ALSO READ |Lok Sabha passes Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024

