Trump does not have broad immunity from prosecution, federal appeals court rulesExBulletin





The federal appeals court's ruling is a major setback for former President Donald Trump. Chet Strange/Getty Images .

switch captionChet Strange/Getty Images

Chet Strange/Getty Images

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Washington, D.C. Circuit ruled that Donald Trump does not have broad immunity from federal prosecution, a major legal setback for the former president, who announced that 'he would appeal.

They wrote that for purposes of this criminal case, “former President Trump became a Trump citizen, with all the defenses of any other criminal defendant.”

The ruling comes a month after Trump's lawyers made a sweeping assertion that he had immunity from federal prosecution, saying the special counsel's lawyers would “undermine democracy” and give authorization for presidents to commit crimes while in the White House, such as accepting bribes. to direct government contracts or sell nuclear secrets to a foreign adversary.

It would be “a striking paradox,” the justices wrote, if the president, who alone has the constitutional duty to ensure that laws are faithfully executed, “were the only officer capable of defying those laws with impunity.”

Steven Cheung, Trump's spokesman, said the former president “respectfully disagrees with the D.C. Circuit's decision and will appeal in order to safeguard the presidency and the Constitution.”

“If immunity is not granted to a president, any future president who leaves office will be immediately indicted by the opposing party,” he said in a statement. “Without total immunity, a President of the United States could not function properly!”

The special prosecutor's team declined to comment.

The court said Tuesday its analysis was specific to the case before it.

One of the D.C. Circuit judges, Florence Pan, pressed Trump's lawyer, D. John Sauer, during oral argument on whether a president could sell pardons or nuclear secrets, or even order a team Navy SEALs to kill a political opponent, while escaping criminal prosecution. according to his theory of the case.

Another justice, Karen L. Henderson, noted that it seemed “paradoxical” that presidents would pledge to faithfully execute laws, only to then violate those same laws and receive legal protection.

“We cannot accept that the office of the presidency places its former occupants above the law forever,” the judges wrote. This, they said, would “collapse our system of separate powers by placing the president beyond the reach of all three powers.”

Trump has pleaded not guilty to four counts that accuse him of leading a plot to cling to power and disenfranchise millions of voters in 2020. Prosecutors say it culminated with violence at the U.S. Capitol three years ago that left 140 law enforcement officers injured and shaken. the foundations of American democracy.

Tuesday's ruling comes at a crucial time both for Trump and the federal cases against him. Trump is the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination and continues to baselessly insist that he won the 2020 presidential election.

Already, Trump's serious legal troubles, facing 91 criminal charges in four separate US jurisdictions, are conflicting with the political calendar.

The former president has indicated he may seek to dismiss federal charges against him in the District of Columbia and Florida if he regains the White House. His attorney in Georgia recently suggested that Trump may try to delay the election interference case against him in Fulton County, Georgia, until 2029.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/02/06/1223904739/trump-immunity-ruling The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos