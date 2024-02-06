Turkey mourns tens of thousands of deaths, surrounded by ruins from last year's earthquake

ANTAKYA, Turkey (AP) Millions of people across Turkey mourned Tuesday the loss of more than 53,000 friends, relatives and neighbors in the country. catastrophic earthquake a year ago.

To mark what it calls the disaster of the century, the government has organized a series of events to commemorate the first anniversary of the disaster in southern Turkey.

In Antakya, the capital of the southern province of Hatay, angry crowds jostled with police as officials were led to the commemorations. Mayor Lutfu Savas was greeted with chants calling for his resignation, while Health Minister Fahrettin Koca was jeered and jeered during his speech.

In the middle of the fog on the banks of the Orontes River, people were chanting. Can anyone hear me? echoing the voices of those buried under the rubble a year ago and “We will not forget, we will not forgive.”

Some of us were buried alive, said Mustafa Bahadirli, a 24-year-old from Antakya. We called our father from the government, but the government left us without a father. We were abandoned for days and are still abandoned.

Sebnem Yesil, 22, criticized both the government and opposition politicians like Savas, the mayor.

I think they were extremely disrespectful, she said. It's been a year, they never came and now they are here for a ceremony… You didn't hear our voices, you didn't help us, at least let us cry.

Following a minute's silence at 4:17 a.m. to mark the time of the earthquake, carnations were thrown into the river as an act of remembrance and a local orchestra played a song to honor the victims.

Hatay, located between the Mediterranean Sea and the Syrian border, was the hardest hit of the 11 southern provinces hit by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake. Including the 6,000 people killed in neighboring Syria, the earthquake caused more than 59,000 deaths.

At a cemetery housing the remains of unidentified victims just outside Antakya, Ayten Tuncer, 60, was searching for information about his younger sister, Nesrin.

On this painful day, the real reason why I came to the cemetery of the unidentified is that maybe I will find her, maybe I will get some information, maybe someone has seen her . Because all the families who have missing people come here and one of them can see her, know her.

In Adiyaman, crowds staged a silent march, passing a clock tower that for a year has indicated the time of the earthquake.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan then oversaw a draw to try to become owners of newly built houses in Kahramanmaras, the epicenter of the earthquake, after inspecting ongoing work to rebuild the town and relocate thousands of people who remain in tents and prefabricated containers.

Today we are drawing lots from 9,289 houses in Kahramanmaras and handing over their keys, Erdogan said. He added that the government aimed to deliver 200,000 homes in the disaster zone by the end of the year.

Then, the families selected in the draw were called on stage to receive the keys to their new home from Erdogan. The ceremony was broadcast nationally.

Earlier, in a social media post at 4:17 a.m., Erdogan said the losses caused by the disaster continue to burn our hearts as brightly as on the first day, adding: Thank God our nation passed this test painful and historic.

Opposition politicians are also visiting the region, with Republican People's Party leader Özgur Ozel attending commemorations in Hatay before heading to Gaziantep and Kahramanmaras.

Schools were closed for the day in many earthquake-affected provinces. In Malatya, the governor banned all marches or other public demonstrations outside of officially sanctioned events for three days.

Mads Brinch Hansen, head of the International Federation of the Red Cross delegation in Syria, told reporters in Geneva that there were few prospects for post-quake reconstruction in the war-ravaged country.

We don't even have the funds to even consider embarking on larger-scale rehabilitation and reconstruction, he said.

Wilks reported from Istanbul. Associated Press writer Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed to this report.