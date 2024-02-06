Donald Trump-controlled PAC gave millions to law firm representing Ivanka





A political fundraising group controlled by Donald Trump has spent millions of dollars on law firms representing his adult children for their personal legal problems.

The group, called Save America PAC, spent a total of $2.3 million in 2023 on two law firms that represented Ivanka Trump, his eldest daughter, according to a Business Insider review of Federal Election Commission records.

The PAC spent an additional $5.3 million on the law firm Robert & Robert, which represented its three oldest children Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. as well as the Trump Organization in a series of lawsuits that have no apparent connection with Trump's campaign to retake the presidency in the 2024 elections.

Trump founded Save America shortly after losing the 2020 presidential election. He used it as his primary fundraising tool, often sending messages making false claims about the 2020 election and his legal issues to convince donors to give him money.

Much of the PAC's spending is on legal fees, as Trump battles criminal charges and civil lawsuits over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results, allegations of sexual misconduct and defamation, and allegations of financial misconduct through his company, and is suing media organizations for what he claims is unfair coverage.

Robert Maguire, research director for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a campaign finance watchdog organization, said Trump has been misleading Save America donors for years.

“In 2020, he raised tens of millions of dollars for the PAC by making baseless claims about a stolen election and portraying the PAC as an 'Official Election Defense Fund,'” Maguire told Business Insider. “Since then, the committee has largely become a way to pay his, his family's, and his associates' legal bills, while also funneling tens of millions into a pro-Trump super PAC.”

In 2023, Save America paid a total of $1,303,667.11 to the Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders law firm and $1,042,479 to the Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel and Frederick law firm.

The two firms represented Ivanka Trump in New York Attorney General Letitia James' sprawling lawsuit against the Trump Organization, Donald Trump, her three eldest children and several executives over her finances. The attorney general's office alleged the company made false statements about its finances in order to obtain favorable tax, bank loan and insurance rates.

The law firms seem to have done a good job. In June of last year, a New York state appeals court dismissed Ivanka Trump as a defendant in the lawsuit, ruling that claims against her exceeded the statute of limitations for the allegations.

Both law firms appear to have worked exclusively for Ivanka Trump

As of September 2022, Ivanka was represented by Michael K. Kellogg of the Washington, D.C.-based firm Kellogg Hansen, according to court records, with colleague Reid M. Figel joining them in January 2023. Clifford S. Robert and Michael Farina of Robert & Robert served as their local attorney while defending Eric Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. in the litigation.

In court filings, Figel argued that Ivanka should be treated differently from her siblings and father because she stopped working at the Trump Organization in 2017.

“Ms. Trump's factual and legal defenses are unique, both because the legal theory and factual allegations against her are different, and because she left the company in January 2017,” Farina wrote in a file from March 2023.

Kellogg and Figel withdrew from representing Ivanka Trump the following month as the case moved closer to trial.

Ivanka Trump arrives at New York State Supreme Court after a break to testify in former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trial. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Shortly thereafter, Troutman Pepper attorney Bennett S. Moskowitz, who previously represented Jeffrey Epstein's executors in litigation against rape accusers, joined the court as an attorney representing Ivanka Trump.

Her colleague Ketan D. Bhirud joined Ivanka Trump's team in June, the same month she was removed as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Even though Ivanka would no longer be charged, the New York Attorney General's office wasn't done with her.

The office still wanted her to appear in the case as a witness, and even cited her lawyers “paid for by Mr. Trump's Save America PAC along with the other defendants” as reason she should be forced to testify, according to emails included later. in a legal exhibit.

“I hope you are well and I am sure you look forward to hearing from us again,” an office staffer wrote to Moskowitz in a September email. “We wanted to let you know that we are including Ivanka on the preliminary trial witness list that we are sending to the defendants this evening.”

Ivanka Trump speaks on the witness stand during the Trump Organization civil fraud trial before Judge Arthur Engoron at New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York, United States United, November 8, 2023, in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

In October, after the trial began, Moskowitz attempted to quash the subpoena, arguing that it was outside the court's jurisdiction and that it had not been properly served. He also argued that as a Florida resident with three children in school, it would be too burdensome for her to be in New York to testify.

“Ms. Trump, who resides in Florida with her three minor children, will suffer undue hardship if she is denied stay and she must testify at trial in New York in the middle of a school week,” Moskowitz wrote in a filing.

The arguments didn't work. Ivanka Trump testified at the trial on November 8.

She appeared to have a fuzzy memory, often responding “I don't remember” or “I don't remember” to questions about loans she might have worked on.

The trial officially concluded with closing arguments in January, with a ruling from New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron expected later this month.

Trump PACs spent more than $50 million on legal fees

When Moskowitz, a New York-based lawyer, intervened in the case in April, Robert stopped representing Ivanka Trump, but continued to represent her two brothers.

Neither Kellogg, Farina, Moskowitz nor Bhirud responded to Business Insider's request for comment. Business Insider could not identify any Trump-related cases they have worked on, aside from representing Ivanka Trump in the New York attorney general's trial.

Robert's firm, however, has been more deeply involved in Trump's personal legal issues.

He also represented Trump in a now-dismissed lawsuit regarding the Trump Organization's involvement in a multi-level marketing company and in a Michael Cohen case regarding allegedly unpaid legal bills, which was settled in mid-2023.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner arrive for the funeral of Amalija Knavs on January 18, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Robert & Robert received a total of $5,288,756.36 from Save America, more than any other law firm or individual attorney, according to a Business Insider review of FEC records.

Clifford S. Robert did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Legal fees for law firms representing Ivanka Trump are just a fraction of the more than $50 million that Save America and MAGA PAC, another political group controlled by her father, have spent on legal fees. Representatives for the PACs did not respond to Business Insider's requests for comment.

It is not clear why Trump's political donors would have paid for Ivanka Trump's representations in this case. Ethics filings indicate that she and her husband Jared Kushner had a net worth of about $1 billion during the Trump presidency, and that a financial firm founded by Kushner raised billions more after Trump's departure. Trump. Ivanka Trump did not respond to a request for comment.

Maguire, CREW's research director, said Republican FEC commissioners have refused to take action on alleged PAC spending violations.

“Republican FEC commissioners have voted against every case in which the agency's own nonpartisan lawyers found reason to believe that Trump or his committees committed violations,” he said.

