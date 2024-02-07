Donald Trumps Chaos, Delivered Straight to Your Inbox





The epistolary novel, a literary genre that has included, among its entries, works like Samuel Richardson's Pamela and Goethe's The Sorrows of Young Werther, recently welcomed a new classic to the category. The author of this masterpiece is none other than former President Donald J. Trump, who for several months has been sending fundraising missives to his supporters by email, several times a week, and , often, as if in the middle of some kind of frenzy, several times a day.

Indeed, the emails arrive so frequently that it's easy to realize how crazy they are. Alternating between alarming warnings, vaudevillian cracks, cowardly flattery, folk insults, erratic typography and punctuation and, of course, impassioned calls for donations, all presented in a graphic design language apparently generated by MS Paint, they result in an exhilarating mood and often. scary ride. On February 2, for example, Trump supporters around the world received an email with the subject line Sick F-Word. (The preview text: You won't believe what Biden just called me.) When they opened the email, subscribers were greeted with a sentence in all caps, bold, and highlighted in yellow: BIDEN JUST CALLED ME A SICK WORD!

It may seem like a stretch to claim that this email, and the messages that preceded and followed it, constitute a novel, as opposed to a series of ominous notes. But these dispatches, considered as a whole, constitute a moving, interwoven document that can take us, as the best novels do, from tears to laughter and back again in a single sitting. They can leave us contemplative, wondering if the American dream ever existed. And they may also give us an opportunity to reflect on Trump's state of mind as the Republican nomination approaches. The emails are more diary-like than tweets from past presidents, which were written with a broader audience (the haters, the media) in mind. These pieces are more revealing of Trump's inner, more unhinged self because, with them, he speaks directly to his adherents.

It should be recognized that political fundraising emails are often tinged with a touch of hysteria. The desire to speak to the perceived partisan through her inbox to grab hold of her metaphorical setbacks by any means necessary and pull very hard on her heartstrings is par for the course. After receiving emails from Nancy Pelosis for a while, I began to tire of the excessive language the Speaker tended to use in her missives, to convey the urgency of the topic she was writing about. (This is absolutely critical, Naomi. This is your last chance. I can't stop them alone, Naomi…. Will you put up $19?) I love that every email from Nancy Pelosi begins with something like, Naomi, my heart is hammering and I can't breathe, I tweeted, in 2022. Can you chime in. And yet Trump's emails are still unique in this landscape, for their ability to offer a sort of DJT greatest hits package, wildly mixing and remixing favorite phrases. and transforms into a feverish surrealist cut-up.

While campaigning for the Republican nomination, which he will most likely win, Trump is simultaneously in deep legal trouble, battling charges of fraud, hush money, sexual assault and election subversion. There are so many lawsuits that, as one commentator recently wrote, just keeping up with the many cases against Donald Trump requires a law degree, a lot of attention, or both. Most recently, in late January, a Manhattan jury determined that Trump must pay $83.3 million in damages to journalist E. Jean Carroll for defamation. Or, as my colleague Eric Lach put it, a jury told Trump to shut up and pay. But Trump is not one to keep quiet, and emails are a way for him to keep yapping. Invariably, they contain constant allusions to persecution (the term witch hunt, for example, appeared in campaign emails sent in January nearly ninety times), but also insistent professions of triumph, and two often appear in rapid succession. In a January 9 email that begins, like all Trump emails, with the Patriot salute, the ex-president wrote:

They wrongfully arrested me four times, took a photo of me, forced me off the campaign trail and into the courtroom for SNAP TRIALS, illegally REMOVED my name from the ballot , gagged and CENSORED me, are trying to imprison me for life as an innocent person. man, and even demand the death penalty against me and my family.

And through it all, with YOU by my side, I have never been more confident that WE will prevail in our noble mission… as we always have.

Where to start ? I suppose we might as well start with the inexplicable ransom note-style font decisions in emails. Why is YOU capitalized but not italicized, while WE is capitalized and italicized? Why is the first paragraph in bold (and red), while the second is not? Why is the corporate death penalty both cited and italicized? The typographic chaos imitates the legal, political and psychological chaos in which Trump operates; and yet his relentless energy seems to emerge from this very chaos, as he paranoidly and insistently recounts his woes in a sort of stream of consciousness, alternately throwing mud at the so-called haters, proclaiming his perseverance, and flattering and cajoling his followers. . He is Jesus on the cross, but he will survive! The power of words also depends on their ability to capture the oratorical cadence of the ex-president. The tabloidesque all-caps vibe of ARRESTED, MUGSHOT, SHAM TRIALS, etc. reflects the rhythmic ebb and flow of Trump's speech, apparently so intoxicating to his supporters.

Reading the emails, I was reminded of the denouement of Martin Scorseses GoodFellas, whose gangster protagonist Henry Hill, haunted and coked up and trying to outrun the feds on a frantic day-long journey into night, is certain that his every movement is monitored by a helicopter. No, I'm not crazy, these things have been following me all fucking morning, I'm telling you, he said, sweaty and besieged. Why do they keep trying to bring him down? During the scene, What Is Life by George Harrison begins to play and the lyrics of the song are also informative. Tell me, what is my life without your love? And tell me, who am I without you by my side? Harrison sings. This is actually the other half of the Trump formula. His enemies might try to muzzle him, but that just means he has to hold those who support him even closer. An email from January 23 opens with these words:

