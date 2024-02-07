US court rules Trump does not have immunity in election interference case | Political news





The appeals court said the former president does not have immunity for accusations that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that former President Donald Trump does not have immunity from federal charges that he plotted to overturn his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.

For purposes of this criminal case, former President Trump became a Trump citizen, with all the defenses of any other criminal defendant, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled Tuesday.

But any executive immunity that might have protected him while he was president no longer protects him from these prosecutions, according to the decision.

It's the second time in as many months that judges have rejected Trump's arguments that he cannot be prosecuted for actions while in the White House.

A Trump campaign spokesperson said the decision threatens the foundation of our Republic.

Without full immunity, a President of the United States could not function properly! spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement. He said Trump would appeal, but did not say whether he would first seek review from the full appeals court in Washington or go directly to the Supreme Court.

The case will remain on hold until at least Monday to give Trump time to appeal.

Al Jazeeras' Patty Culhane, reporting from Washington, said the court rejection was a pretty scathing decision for Trump.

While this is a very bad sign for the president's immunity claims, it's not the end of the road. That will probably be decided by the Supreme Court, but again, they can just say, “We're not going to take this case, in which case the trial could start in a few weeks,” Culhane explained.

The appeals court took center stage in the immunity dispute after the Supreme Court said last month it was temporarily staying out of the debate, rejecting a request from special prosecutor Jack Smith to issue a quick decision.

Trump's lawyers have argued that former presidents cannot be criminally prosecuted for official actions unless they are first impeached by the House of Representatives and removed from office by the Senate.

The former Republican president was impeached twice by the House. After trials in the Senate, a majority of senators found him guilty, but each time they failed to obtain the two-thirds majority required to remove him from office and he was acquitted.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutka, who is presiding over the case, rejected Trump's arguments in December and said the president's office does not confer a free pass out of prison for life.

As Trump's lawyers presented their arguments to the Washington appeals court after losing the initial ruling, Smith asked the Supreme Court to rule first, hoping to get a quick, final ruling and to keep the trial date as March 4 in the federal election interference case.

However, the High Court rejected the application, leaving the matter to the Court of Appeal.

Even if the courts do not accept Trump's argument, the appeals will likely achieve his goal of delaying the trial beyond March 4 and perhaps until after the November presidential election, which is expected to be a rematch between Trump and Biden.

If Trump wins in November, he could pardon himself or ask the Justice Department to close the federal case.

However, he faces three other criminal cases, and they are all state cases, which presidents cannot overturn.

