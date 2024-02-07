Ankara grants privileges to UAE in exchange for financial support

Levent Kenez/Stockholm

Criticism has been voiced by opposition lawmakers and civil society groups over the approval of the Turkey-United Arab Emirates (UAE) energy deal signed in July 2023, which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan submitted to Parliament for approval on December 12. the Erdogan government, in financial difficulty, to grant privileges to the United Arab Emirates in exchange for financial support. According to the opposition, the deal is seen as hindering competition by favoring the UAE in the energy sector, thereby limiting opportunities for local and foreign companies.

The agreement, which will be valid for 10 years, covers the construction of wind, solar, hydroelectric and coal power projects. While the Turkish side facilitates land allocation, easing of regulations and environmental specifications, the UAE side will provide the financing.

In the text justifying the agreement sent to Parliament, Erdogan said the UAE had shown increased interest in renewable energy in recent years, alongside its significant oil and natural gas resources, aligning with the global energy transformation efforts. According to Erdogan, the agreement aims to facilitate projects in the fields of renewable and clean energy technologies, battery storage, electricity interconnection lines, natural gas or clean and domestic coal thermal power plants, elements rare earths, carbon capture, use and storage, energy efficiency. , nuclear energy and hydrocarbons in both countries and in third countries. Additional agreements may be entered into as necessary for the development of investment worthy projects between the parties.

The agreement contributes to establishing a strategic partnership in the energy sector between the two countries, increasing mutual investments and strengthening cooperation, Erdogan added.

According to the agreement, the parties will develop and implement various projects in Turkey. These projects include renewable and clean energy initiatives such as offshore wind projects with capacity of up to 2,500 MW, onshore wind and solar projects with battery-optimized storage capacity of up to 3 000 MW and green hydrogen and/or green ammonia production projects with a capacity of up to 5,000 MW. Additionally, the agreement covers pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant projects with a capacity of up to 2,000 MW.

Additionally, the parties agreed to cooperate on grid and transmission projects, including battery storage projects with a capacity of up to 1,000 MW and power interconnection projects in third countries.

In terms of thermal power plants, the agreement encompasses gas turbine combined cycle power plant projects with a total capacity of up to 3,000 MW, which includes the planned 1,200 MW combined cycle power plant at 1 800 MW in Ambarl, Istanbul. Additionally, clean and indigenous coal-fired power plant projects with a capacity of up to 3,000 MW are included.

The agreement also covers natural resources and new technologies, with projects focused on rare earth metals, other initiatives related to hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization and storage.

Finally, the parties committed to promoting energy efficiency through projects such as the use of waste heat and renewable heat, district heating and cooling initiatives, investments in energy efficiency in end-use sectors and collaboration on Energy Service Company (ESCO) projects.

At a parliamentary committee meeting last week, main opposition Republican People's Party lawmaker and shadow energy minister Deniz Yavuzylmaz said even greater privileges had been granted to United Arab Emirates than those granted to Russia for the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, currently under construction on the southern Mediterranean coast. Türkiye, calling the deal a political capitulation. Deniz said the investments to be made were guaranteed by a bilateral international agreement and sought to be exempt from any national legal control.

The Chamber of Electrical Engineers issued a statement criticizing the deal, calling it a no-bid privilege granting process. The agreement prioritizes the allocation of natural resources and power generation areas to the UAE without imposing any obligations, potentially allowing them to profit from them. It plans to allocate capacity to various energy projects, including offshore wind power, hydropower plants and renewable energy systems, totaling a significant share of Turkey's energy capacity, the chamber said. The chamber also says another international agreement with Saudi Arabia, although details remain confidential, suggests cooperation on critical minerals essential to emerging technologies. This includes minerals used in electric vehicles and solar panels, raising concerns about control of Turkey's strategic resources.

“These agreements risk compromising Turkey's sovereignty and future by granting undue privileges and potentially relinquishing control of vital resources to foreign entities,” the statement said.

Veteran journalist Idem Toker, criticizing the agreement, recalled Finance Minister Mehmet Imek's statement last July after the signing of the agreements in the UAE, in which he expressed gratitude for the Arab Emirates' continued strong support united with Turkey.

According to Toker, granting privileges akin to capitulation while expressing gratitude is strange indeed. Such a scenario, which officially amounts to bowing to the United Arab Emirates, raises the question: “What is the price of these privileges?” »

Toker asked: “Are these privileges the price of swap agreements that help present central bank reserves as full when they are exhausted? If not, what is the price?

In July, President Erdogan visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates with a delegation of 200 businessmen. The visit marks the continuation of efforts to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, with which Turkey has faced significant problems in recent years. During his trip, Erdogan held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The focal point of Erdogan's busy agenda was the foreign direct investment and joint venture projects that Turkey expects from Gulf countries.

Following the visit, Turkish officials announced that the UAE would provide $8.5 billion in loans to help repair damage caused by the devastating earthquakes of February 6, 2023. As part of this assistance , $3 billion would be transferred to Eximbank as an initial payment. Additionally, in 2022, the UAE signed a $5 billion swap deal with the Turkish Central Bank.

A Bloomberg report previously indicated that Turkey would receive $25 billion in funds from business sales and privatizations from Gulf countries. Reuters, on the other hand, highlighted an expectation of $10 billion in the short term and a total of $30 billion in direct investments in the long term. Reports in Turkish media go beyond these figures, suggesting an investment in Turkey that would well exceed $50 billion.