Trump fraud trial rocked by witnesses over possible perjury deal | Donald Trump





A possible perjury deal with a key witness could upend the verdict in Donald Trump's $370 million fraud trial in New York, a new court document reveals.

Arthur Engoron, the judge presiding over the case, sent an email to trial lawyers Monday asking them to give him more information about an alleged perjury agreement that Allen Weisselberg, a former Trump Organization executive, concludes with the Manhattan district office. attorney, Alvin Bragg.

Although Braggs' office is not involved in the fraud trial that is being prosecuted by the state attorney general's office, the district attorneys' office is overseeing a separate hush money case against Trump. The New York Times reported on February 1 that Braggs' office was beginning to negotiate a deal with Weisselberg.

If he accepted the deal, Weisselberg would admit to committing perjury during his testimony in October at the fraud trial. In exchange, he would not have to testify against Trump during the secret trial, scheduled for March.

In his fraud trial, Trump is accused of inflating the value of his assets in the government's financial statements. In the hush money case, Trump is accused of falsifying business records, claiming hush money payments to former adult film star Stormy Daniels were legal fees. Trump's fraud trial is a bench trial, meaning there is no jury, and Engoron is the sole decision-maker in the case.

Weisselberg, who served as chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, is a key figure in both cases, having been intimately involved with Trump's finances for decades.

On the witness stand in October, Weisselberg abruptly ended his testimony when Forbes published an article claiming he had lied on the stand. He had been rather evasive in his testimony, saying he had not been involved in the appraisal of Trump's triplex apartment in Trump Tower. Regarding the financial statements, Trump said the apartment was 30,000 square feet when it is actually closer to 11,000 square feet.

Although Weisselberg said the triplex apartment did not concern him, Forbes reported that it had documents from when the magazine worked with Weisselberg to calculate Trump's net worth. Weisselberg had repeatedly tried to convince the magazine that the triplex was 30,000 square feet, even though the magazine had proof that it was 11,000 square feet.

In his email, Engoron said he wanted to know if Weisselberg admitted to lying under oath in my courtroom during this trial. Although the Times article focused on the size of the Trump Tower Penthouse, its testimony on other topics could be called into question.

Engoron said he could use such an admission of perjury to invoke falsus in uno, meaning he would judge Weisselberg's entire testimony as not credible. Engoron asked lawyers for the attorney general's office and Trump's team to detail everything you know about this that would not violate any of your professional ethics or obligations, as well as how the lawyers think Engoron should address this issue, if applicable, including the timing of the final decision. He gave them a deadline of February 7.

The judge initially said he would aim to deliver his verdict by Jan. 31, although the email suggests there will likely be even more time to wait until a final judgment is rendered.

