the devastation has revealed deep societal scars and women bear the brunt

In the early hours of February 6, 2023, the southeastern region of Turkey was shaken by a series of powerful earthquakes. A year later, large parts of Hatay, the worst-hit province, remain in ruins. In a video blog From Hatay on January 24, journalist Cneyt Zdemir said: The city is like a construction site largely under rubble.

THE first earthquake, measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale, struck near the border with Syria, killing at least 1,500 people as they slept. This was followed by a Magnitude 7.5 earthquake nine hours later, located approximately 95 km to the southwest. Hatay, already in ruins, was once again shaken by a Magnitude 6.4 quake two weeks later.

The disaster resulted death more than 50,000 people and injuring 107,000 others. In total, 9 million people have been affected, including 1.7 million refugees fleeing the civil war in Syria.

A year later, the region's economy and society remain shaken. The devastation has revealed deep societal scars and the task of rebuilding is still immense.

Economic consequences

Affected areas represented 13.3% of total employment in Türkiye before the earthquakes. Earthquakes destroyed around 220,000 workplaces unusable, leading to a 16% reduction in working time. Particularly affected provinces like Hatay, Kahramanmara and Malatya lost more than 10% of their combined industrial capacity.

A year later, unemployment remains a serious problem in these regions. More than 230,000 people in the region applied unemployment benefits throughout 2023, but less than 40% of these applications met the necessary criteria.

The Turkish government recently launched a program to help people find employment in the region. But trade unions see this as a way to provide cheap labor to employers and have called on the government to focus more on meeting workers' urgent needs, such as housing.

A fractured society

The earthquakes destroyed not only the region's economy, but also the social fabric itself. More than 850,000 buildings collapsed in the first earthquakes and thousands of aftershocks that followed. This exposed inadequacies in construction practices and a widespread lack of compliance with building regulations.

The government promised to rebuild 650,000 homes within a year, but progress is slow. A simple 15% of these new houses have been built and hundreds of thousands of people remain displaced. Today, more than 670,000 people still live in small temporary houses made of metal containers.

The earthquakes also had a profound impact on education in the region. Damage to schools and other educational institutions has disrupted classroom teaching in approximately 7 million students.

On January 2, 2024, Turkish Minister of Education Yusuf Tekin admitted that only a quarter of the educational establishments destroyed by the earthquakes have been rebuilt. During the last school term (mid-September to mid-January), students were taught mainly in construction sites.

Roadmap to recovery

The Turkish government claims to focus on build back better. Its stated goal is to build cities and communities more resilient to such shocks in the future. This is laudable (provided it happens), but it is crucial that recovery efforts go beyond simple rebuilding.

The government's response to the disaster, for example, was largely failed women and girls. Following the earthquakes, women and girls have confronted increased responsibilities for care and domestic work, health problems (particularly related to pregnancy), and increased susceptibility to violence.

On top of that, they struggle with persistent poverty. A recent report which interviewed 60 women in the affected region found that most earn what is called a female daily wage. This salary appeared in the region following the earthquakes and falls below the national minimum wage, which only worsens the situation. existing gender inequalities in the country.

According to the same report, wages below the minimum wage have become the norm for women in the region, including those in office jobs.





Although the Turkish government's response to last February's earthquakes was widely criticized, it still benefited. a solid support in national elections in summer 2023. Turkey's current government, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, and its alliance came first in ten of the eleven provinces affected by the earthquake.

Turkey is now preparing for local elections this spring. THE current political rhetoric is dominated by the emphasis on replacing old buildings not resistant to major disasters with new ones. But it is clear that the affected regions need solutions that include all members of society, which will only be possible with the help of the national government.

However, in a speech On February 3, 2024, Erdoan suggested that there would be a prolonged absence of aid to the disaster areas if the central and local governments do not come together and show solidarity. However, the nature of this alignment, whether the president meant cooperation or political ideology, remains unclear.