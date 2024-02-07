Politics
1 year after the earthquakes in Türkiye DW 02/05/2024
[Video transcript]
This is what remains of the once bustling city of Antakya.
Abandoned apartment buildings line the roads. Reminders of a life that no longer exists here.
(Julia Hahn, DW correspondent)
“A year has passed since the earthquakes and they are still busy demolishing the damaged buildings and clearing the rubble. This neighborhood was once home to thousands of people, but Look around it is almost entirely gone.
A year ago, two powerful earthquakes struck southeastern Turkey. They destroyed or seriously damaged some 300,000 buildings in 11 provinces. Experts say construction safety codes have been largely ignored. Some lives could be saved but many could not.
Today, the official death toll stands at more than 50,000. These tombs in Antakya a monument to pain.
Abdurrahman Dascioglu lost his brother and his mother. He himself was stuck under the rubble for more than a day, he tells me.
(Abdurrahman Dascioglu, earthquake survivor)
“When I managed to get out after more than 30 hours, it was like the apocalypse had happened. no one knew what to do, everyone had lost someone. And the state wasn't there for us, there was no help. »
A year later, hundreds of thousands of people in the disaster-hit region are still surviving in containers and other temporary shelters.
Like Melek Dasdelen, who invites me into his improvised kitchen. She has lived here for almost a year, with her husband and two children.
(Melek Dasdelen, earthquake survivor)
“I can't get used to it. I had a big house, I had everything. And now I don't know what will happen, what will happen to my children. With all the rain and the cold, I sometimes say myself: My God, I wish we had died too, as a family.
Shortly after the earthquakes, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made bold promises of rapid reconstruction across the region.
(Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President)
“Our goal in the first phase is to complete 319,000 houses and village houses within a year and hand them over to their owners.”
But reconstruction is progressing more slowly than expected. On this site located on the outskirts of Antakya, Mustafa Arslan and his team are rushing to prepare the first thousand apartments in February. He tries to explain the delays.
(Mustafa Arslan, TOKI National Housing Agency)
“The biggest problem at the moment is the rain. It rains a lot in the region. But we are working non-stop to ensure our earthquake victims can move in as quickly as possible. »
(Julia Hahn, DW correspondent)
“Billboards like this have sprouted up all over the city. New homes, new jobs a future. This is the big promise of the Turkish government. But even if people here want to believe it many have little hope that life in their city will soon return to what it was before.”
Many traders improvise. They now sell in containers. But most of their former customers are dead or displaced.
(First man)
“We decided to do something on our own, to make ends meet. Life must go on. We hope Antakya gets back on its feet soon.”
(Second man)
“They say everything will get better, but I'm not sure… I think it will take 10 or 15 years to rebuild this city.”
(Women)
“I am a mother of four children. I fight for them. We have to hold on somehow. At least we are still alive” it means there is hope.
And this hope is a crucial element for the future, amid the ruins of Antakya.
