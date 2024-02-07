Narendra Modi | 'Vajpayee and Adani never did this': Congress condemns Narendra Modi's 'absurd' speech in Lok Sabha





The Congress on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was at his worst while delivering his speech in the Lok Sabha on Monday which the party described as mediocre. While many Congress leaders suggested the Prime Minister read Jawaharlal Nehru, a globally recognized intellectual giant, to deepen his own understanding instead of quoting him selectively, others pointed out his duplicity on matters of democracy, corruption and development. Some have questioned his dynasty talk, designed to singularly target the Nehru-Gandhi family. Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh posted on He suffers from deep insecurities and complexes which push him to attack Nehru not politically, but personally, in a vicious manner. Vajpayee and Advani never did that. But Modi being who he is, thinks he is smart but actually belittles the position he holds. Megalomania and nehruphobia are a toxic mix that is leading to the murder of democracy in India. The people of India, especially the youth, have decided that this will be Modi's last speech in Lok Sabha as Prime Minister. Das Saal Anyay Kaal will end soon. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge confronted Modi over his insult to the dynasty, challenging him to introduce a family from the Sangh Parivar that has made such contributions to the freedom and nation-building of the India and sacrifices as supreme as the Nehru-Gandhi family. What legacy do they carry? RSS people were applying for jobs while the Congress was fighting the British and serving jail terms. Has anyone from RSS-BJP sacrificed their life for the country? Has anyone from the Gandhi family become Prime Minister since 1989 when Rajiv Gandhi lost? On Modi's remark that the Congress does not see the bigger OBC, Rahul Gandhi said: It is not about one person being an OBC. It's a question of representation and social justice. Rahul added: When we raised the issue of caste census, Modi started saying that there are only two castes rich and poor. Now he says he is the biggest OBC. If there is a need to change the mindset of considering big and small, Modi should first decide whether caste is a reality or not. Without caste census, OBCs, Dalits and tribal communities cannot get justice. Modi should not try to divert attention. Why is he so afraid of a caste census? Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said: Modiji, stop lying about lifting 25 million people out of poverty. Why is consumption growth only 4.4 percent if poverty is reduced? Why is your government forced to give free rations to 80 million people? Why is India falling in the global hunger index? Why are items like soap, oil, shampoo, biscuits, indicators of the health of the rural economy, not selling more? Per capita income growth based on purchasing power is only 4.3 percent under your regime, compared to 6.2 percent under Manmohan Singh. Analyzing Modi's speech, Shrinate said: You are the Prime Minister. How long will you enjoy being applauded by courtiers for the cheap jokes of petty politicians? Your speech was of poor quality and devoid of any dignity. You are obviously afraid of protests from people from Manipur to Ladakh. You sound like a tired, cynical, scared tanashah (autocrat). Spending 78 minutes out of a total of 110 minutes condemning Congress betrays your fear.

