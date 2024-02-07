The MAC reports on Chinese intimidation





SIX ESSENTIALS:

In addition to attempting to restrict Taiwan's space, Xi Jinping is focused this year on strengthening China's influence through increased engagement with other heads of state. By Jake Chung / Editor, with CNA

The Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) deployment of warplanes and ships in frequent military exercises near Taiwan as well as spy balloons aims to intimidate Taiwan and restrict its defense space, according to a report by the Council of Mainland Affairs (MAC) on China in the fourth quarter. from last year said. Chinese President Xi Jinping had denied that Beijing was considering invading Taiwan by 2027 or 2035 during a meeting with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the APEC meeting in San Francisco in November. last year, according to the report. Since that meeting, the United States and China have carried out a series of initiatives on diplomacy, strategy, economics, climate change and the fight against illegal drugs, demonstrating that both sides are mending fences and maintaining opened the avenues of dialogue, according to the press release. China faced a series of natural disasters last year, including earthquakes, heavy snowfall and mining accidents, which strained its emergency response capabilities and social stability , according to the press release. The country met its economic growth target of 5.2 percent for last year, but exports and foreign investment lagged, while local debt increased by 25.6 percent, which indicates growing financial risks, according to the report. For this year, most analysts forecast Chinese GDP growth of between 4 and 5 percent. The CPC Central Commission for Financial Work said strengthening the party leadership, establishing financial supervision and focusing on solving the country's real estate problems and local government debt would help eliminate risks , according to the report. On the social front, the report said the number of workers demanding payment of their overdue wages from companies and governments was greater than the sum of individuals demanding the same over the past three years. Rising unemployment among young Chinese has given rise to terms such as full-time children or lagging behind in employment, a silent rebuke of society's failure, the report said. The CCP's piloting of free trade zones in Xinjiang and its latest white paper on Tibet, released on November 10 last year, are attempts by Beijing to counter international criticism of its policies in the two regions, according to the communicated. Separately, the report said that 47 high-ranking CCP members were investigated by the party last year, surpassing the number in 2022. Last year, many generals and other defense industry figures were also stripped of their positions as deputies to the National People's Congress or their eligibility to participate in the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the report said. communicated. To boost the country's diplomatic profile, Xi in December issued six key measures, including increasing Chinese influence by meeting other heads of state or senior government officials and setting a goal of receiving more than 100 foreign guests from 70 countries this year, according to the report. . Additional reporting by Chen Yu-fu

