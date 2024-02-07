Latest News Manado City, North Sulawesi





President Joko Widodo Manado, BeritaManado.com — Election Day, February 14, 2024, was declared a national holiday by President Joko Widodo. According to Suar.com, BeritaManado Network, President Joko Widodo or Jokowi declared the 2024 Election Polling Day, Wednesday, February 14, 2024, as a national holiday. This presidential decree was stipulated by President Jokowi on Tuesday (6/2/2024). This determination is contained in Presidential Decree (Keppres) Number 10 of 2024 regarding Polling Day for the 2024 General Elections as a National Holiday, cited from jdih.setpres.go.id. There are a number of considerations in the presidential decree signed by President Jokowi. Firstly, the determination of national holidays in connection with the 2024 elections is carried out in order to provide Indonesian citizens with the widest possible opportunity to exercise their right to vote. Secondly, based on the provisions of Article 167, paragraph (3) of the Electoral Law, it is clarified that voting takes place simultaneously on public holidays or closed days at the national level. Third, based on Regulation Number 3 of 2022 of the General Election Commission (KPU) regarding the stages and schedule of the 2024 elections, the KPU determined Wednesday, February 14, 2024 as the day and date of voting and vote counting for the 2024 elections. Voting location. Fourth, based on the considerations mentioned in these three points, it is necessary to issue a presidential decree making Election Day 2024 a national holiday. (Erdysep Dirangga) Latest news IOH and Virtualness collaborate, you can now design and develop your own Ligue 1 team strategy



