Britain's poorest have borne the brunt of cost of living crisis, think tank says | Cost of living crisis in the UK

Britain's poorest households have suffered a major blow to their finances since the start of the Covid pandemic, according to a report showing those on the lowest incomes have borne the brunt of the cost of living crisis.

Highlighting a dramatic decline in living standards since Boris Johnson's landslide election four years ago, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) think tank said soaring energy costs , food and other basic necessities had hit the poorest hardest.

For the poorest half of UK households, living standards would be 20% lower this year than in 2019-20, after accounting for inflation, and would only return to pre-pandemic levels in 2027.

The intervention comes after the government paid the final tranche of €299 in cost of living support to 8 million people on means-tested benefits this week, in the last of three payments worth total of €900.

However, NIESR warned that support remained insufficient to overcome the impact on living standards inflicted when the easing of Covid restrictions and Russia's invasion of Ukraine caused inflation to rise at pace the fastest in four decades.

The think tank said the living standards of the poorest tenth of families, after adjusting for inflation, remained 18% below 2019-20 levels, even after taking into account government support which has dealt a financial blow worth 4,500 at current prices.

As a proportion of their budget, they spend much more on energy, food and housing. [than wealthier households]so they took more of the shock, said Adrian Pabst, NIESR's deputy director of public policy.

These cumulative shocks have profoundly traumatic effects, despite significant and welcome political intervention, he added.

The NIESR news comes after Rishi Sunak claimed in a BBC interview on Tuesday that the burden on households was begins to fade after a drop in inflation from more than 10% a year ago to 4% in December. A fall in inflation does not mean that prices are falling, just that they are rising less quickly.

In its latest quarterly health check on the economy, the NIESR forecast that inflation would fall to 1.2% by spring, which could prompt the Bank of England to cut interest rates as early as the month of May. Threadneedle Street has a government-set target to steer inflation towards 2%.

The combination of lower inflation and sustained wage growth should mean UK households will start to feel better this year, the think tank said, forecasting a rise in living standards of around 1.5 % on average over the next two years.

However, he warned that this masked stark differences between different households and regions of the country.

With low economic growth and high costs of energy, food and housing, living standards are slowly recovering and will not return to pre-pandemic levels for three years, Pabst said.

After more than a decade of stagnating workers' wages, we're essentially talking about 15 to 20 years without any real improvement in living standards since the 2008 financial crisis, he added.

The think tank, which is Britain's oldest independent research institute, said the government's priority in the run-up to the general election would be to increase spending on infrastructure rather than cutting taxes.

Stephen Millard, NIESR's deputy director for macroeconomic modeling and forecasting, said he expected the government to use the improved strength of public finances to cut taxes. Hopefully our message has been conveyed that we wouldn't be too thrilled about this, he said.

There is a desperate need for increased public and private investment if stronger growth is to be restored.

A Treasury spokesperson said: As recognized in this report, the UK economy is starting to turn a corner thanks to the decisive action we have taken to tackle high inflation.

But we know the work is not done, which is why we supported 3,700 households between 2022 and 2025. As wages have risen faster than prices over the past five months, millions of low-paid workers will benefit of a record increase thanks to the national living wage. from April and the average worker will save 450 this year thanks to our National Insurance cut last month.