Erdogan announces infrastructure plans as Trkiye marks earthquake anniversary-Xinhua





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (center) attends a housing delivery ceremony in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 6, 2024. Erdogan announced new infrastructure plans in earthquake-hit areas on Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of the disaster. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua) ANKARA, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday announced new infrastructure projects in earthquake-hit areas to mark the first anniversary of the disaster. “We are not only building houses, streets or squares in the earthquake zone,” Erdogan said, announcing the launch of a project that would attract defense industry investments to quake-hit provinces . The new project, according to Erdogan, will not only provide housing for residents, but will also support economic activity by creating employment opportunities. “We have launched a housing and employment project that would intensify investment in the defense industry, our country's locomotive sector, in our earthquake-affected cities. With plans drawn up by the Directorate of defense industry, we are building an industrial zone for Roketsan in Kirikhan, Hatay Province. We are commissioning a carbon fiber facility in Gaziantep with the support of TUSAS (Turkish Aerospace Industries),” Erdogan said. The government has already built a facility in Kahramanmaras province to produce aerospace structural materials with support from TUSAS, Erdogan said. “Many aviation parts, including those for our Anka unmanned aerial vehicle, will now be produced here. In other words, we are making Kahramanmaras our second largest defense, aviation and space after Ankara,” Erdogan said. A year ago, two powerful earthquakes struck southern Turkey, killing more than 53,000 people and leaving thousands homeless. These two earthquakes constitute the deadliest disaster in Turkey's modern history. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (center) hands a key to a woman during a housing delivery ceremony in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 6, 2024. Erdogan announced new infrastructure plans in the stricken areas on Tuesday by the earthquake to mark the first anniversary of the earthquake. the disaster. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

