Xi Jinping to discuss stocks after liquidation; Chinese stock markets ignore the measures and wait





Bloomberg — Chinese authorities are increasingly expected to make more of an effort to stem the slide in stocks, amid plans to hold a briefing to brief President Xi Jinping on the evolution of market. Chinese stocks soared after Bloomberg News reported that officials led by the China Securities Regulatory Commission planned to brief the government summit on market conditions and the latest initiatives, possibly as early as this Tuesday, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The CSI 300 index of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges closed up 3.5%, the biggest daily rise since the end of 2022. The CSI 1000 index of stocks of small companies, those which suffered the most from the turmoil, jumped 7%, the largest increase. since 2008. Although it was unclear whether the meeting with Xi would result in further support measures, the news fueled hopes that this time would be different. Next to $7 trillion in market value wiped out stock markets in China and Hong Kong since their 2021 highs, and piecemeal approaches to supporting the economy and markets have so far failed to improve confidence. For the government, it is important to stabilize the stock markets to avoid further harming consumer confidence. The news of the meeting with the country's top official is encouraging, said Li Weiqing of JH Investment Management. This makes me feel like they are doing everything they can, besides berating the market, now is the time to buy. News of the meeting with Xi follows a series of announcements of support measures earlier in the day, including a commitment from Central Huijin Investment, a state-owned company that holds Chinese government stakes in major financial institutions , to buy more exchange-traded index funds. (AND F). The Securities and Exchange Commission said every effort would be made to maintain stable market operations. Offshore funds bought 12 billion yuan ($1.7 billion) worth of mainland Chinese stocks on Tuesday, the largest volume this year. The risk for buyers is that the outcome of the meeting is not impressive, triggering a new wave of sales. Even with this week's resumption, the Chinese benchmarks remain among the worst performers this year in more than 90 global markets. The CSI 300 reached a five-year low on Friday (2) and is still down more than 40% from its 2021 peak. The fact that a special meeting was called could indicate that things have gotten so bad that a report to the top is needed, said Xu Dawei of Jintong Private Fund Management in Beijing. Learn more at bloomberg.com Read also : How oil juniors are coping with Petrobras' suspension of asset sales UBS could abandon growth in pursuit of higher returns, says CEO 2024 Bloomberg LP

