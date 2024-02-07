Indonesian elections 2024: calls grow for government to review ban on dual citizenship amid brain drain

Candidate for the Progressive Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), this 39-year-old mother of three is running in the legislative elections. February 14 election for a seat in the House of Representatives (DPR) representing Jakarta Electorate II, a constituency comprising residents of the central and southern districts of the capital.

Among those who belong to this constituency are overseas Indonesians, who make up about 45 percent of registered voters.

Marsha said many highly qualified Indonesians had no choice but to work abroad due to limited job opportunities in their respective fields at home. Indonesia simply does not have the industries to fully exploit its talents.

Damelina B. Tambunan, dean of the business school at Surabayas University of Ciputra, said her study of the Indonesian diaspora led her to conclude that the country was suffering from a progressive brain drain.

Even if these highly qualified people wanted to come back, they would not be employable here, she said.

Marsha agreed, saying she knew Indonesians who worked in sensitive technology industries and needed to acquire foreign citizenship to be able to obtain higher security clearances.

An Indonesian family reluctantly emigrated to Germany more than 10 years ago for the sake of their children, she added.

Marsha said it would be negligent of Indonesia to ignore the ban on dual nationality, which she said is one of the reasons behind the brain drain.

The trend is likely to continue and Indonesia will soon find itself hemorrhaging talent left, right and center.

Singapore is one of the popular countries for Indonesian professionals looking for a new life abroad.

In July last year, Silmy Karim, director general of Indonesia's immigration office, said 3,912 Indonesian nationals, mostly highly qualified, had given up their Indonesian passports to become Singaporeans between 2019 and 2022. Most professionals cited better opportunities in Singapore for their decision, he added.

In response to the data, Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia questioned the patriotism of older Indonesians, saying: “They should not just think about their own needs and reject their home country so easily!”

But Damelina said Indonesians who choose to renounce their citizenship should not be stigmatized, much less by the government.

Instead of painting them as unpatriotic, the government needs to ask what can be done to stop them from thinking the grass is greener on the other side.

She suggested that Indonesia should strengthen its efforts to develop its scientific research and development sectors so that highly qualified people can obtain meaningful employment in the country.

I know Indonesian academics and researchers working abroad who still care so much about Indonesia, Damelina said.

During her campaigns abroad to meet voters in her constituency, Marsha said she encountered goodwill toward the old country among the diaspora, including among those who were no longer Indonesian.

Legislative candidate Marsha Siagian (front row wearing pink top) among members of Percaindonesia, the association of Indonesians in mixed marriages. Photo: Handout

I remember meeting this tall young man from Kupang [capital of East Nusa Tenggara], who is now a Swiss citizen. He told me that he returned to his hometown every year with his Swiss girlfriend.

Teguh Santosa, 42, an Indonesian who took WE citizenship in 2014, said he held on to his Indonesian passport as long as he could, but that his working conditions persuaded him to become a U.S. citizen.

I work for a high-tech company and travel to different parts of the world, often on short notice, said Surabaya-born Teguh.

He explained that he had to constantly juggle his visa applications and travel planning when using his Indonesian passport. I've missed quite a few important meetings abroad because my visa hadn't been issued when I was supposed to go there, usually for European destinations.

When the company he worked for offered to sponsor his American citizenship, Teguh decided to renounce his Indonesian citizenship.

I would have loved to keep it while being a US citizen, but under current Indonesian law it is illegal.

Zendy Wulan Ayu Widhi Prameswari, a constitutional law professor at Surabayas University of Airlangga, said Indonesia's constitution does not explicitly prohibit dual citizenship.

In principle, this is feasible provided that the government and the House of Representatives can agree on the format of a revised bill.

She said legislative work to overhaul the law was tabled in 2014, but little progress had been made since then, adding that it was not a priority bill for the government.

Marsha, however, said her party and some others supported the idea of ​​dual citizenship and were determined to pass the law if elected.

According to my proposal, Indonesians are entitled to dual citizenship, unless they choose to enter politics or become civil servants, in which case they must demonstrate unwavering loyalty to the nation.

Zendy warned that it would also not be easy to sway public opinion on the issue. Unfortunately, it is deeply ingrained among Indonesians that acquiring foreign citizenship is an act of disloyalty to the homeland, regardless of the circumstances.

Several countries in Asia such as Thailand And The Philippines allow dual nationality. India bans dual citizenship but enacted a program in 2005 to allow former Indian nationals to work, invest and live in the country.

Damelina is optimistic about a change in official attitude on this issue in Indonesia.

Although it would take time to develop Indonesia's capacity to absorb specific high-tech jobs, the government should cultivate the existing goodwill of the Indonesian diaspora to contribute to the nation in other ways.

She said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had taken the right steps by compiling data and issuing an Indonesian Diaspora Card to former citizens living abroad.

Likewise, the Ministry of Education is working to attract former Indonesians from the global scientific community to return and contribute in Indonesia, she added. In November last year, the ministry organized the Indonesia World Science Forum in Bali attended by 300 Indonesian academics and researchers, including those based abroad.

Indonesian politicians should understand that it is in the country's interest to offer citizenship options to former Indonesians, Damelina said.

The question should not be whether a citizen chooses to abandon their country, but should the homeland abandon its children for trivial reasons?