Politics
Indonesian elections 2024: calls grow for government to review ban on dual citizenship amid brain drain
Among those who belong to this constituency are overseas Indonesians, who make up about 45 percent of registered voters.
Can Indonesia's Ganjar force a runoff as attempts at total victory dry up?
Can Indonesia's Ganjar force a runoff as attempts at total victory dry up?
Marsha said many highly qualified Indonesians had no choice but to work abroad due to limited job opportunities in their respective fields at home. Indonesia simply does not have the industries to fully exploit its talents.
Damelina B. Tambunan, dean of the business school at Surabayas University of Ciputra, said her study of the Indonesian diaspora led her to conclude that the country was suffering from a progressive brain drain.
Even if these highly qualified people wanted to come back, they would not be employable here, she said.
Marsha agreed, saying she knew Indonesians who worked in sensitive technology industries and needed to acquire foreign citizenship to be able to obtain higher security clearances.
Indonesia's Prabowo comes under fire for remark about slow brain during final election debate
Indonesia's Prabowo comes under fire for remark about slow brain during final election debate
Marsha said it would be negligent of Indonesia to ignore the ban on dual nationality, which she said is one of the reasons behind the brain drain.
The trend is likely to continue and Indonesia will soon find itself hemorrhaging talent left, right and center.
Singapore is one of the popular countries for Indonesian professionals looking for a new life abroad.
In response to the data, Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia questioned the patriotism of older Indonesians, saying: “They should not just think about their own needs and reject their home country so easily!”
But Damelina said Indonesians who choose to renounce their citizenship should not be stigmatized, much less by the government.
Instead of painting them as unpatriotic, the government needs to ask what can be done to stop them from thinking the grass is greener on the other side.
She suggested that Indonesia should strengthen its efforts to develop its scientific research and development sectors so that highly qualified people can obtain meaningful employment in the country.
I know Indonesian academics and researchers working abroad who still care so much about Indonesia, Damelina said.
During her campaigns abroad to meet voters in her constituency, Marsha said she encountered goodwill toward the old country among the diaspora, including among those who were no longer Indonesian.
I remember meeting this tall young man from Kupang [capital of East Nusa Tenggara], who is now a Swiss citizen. He told me that he returned to his hometown every year with his Swiss girlfriend.
I work for a high-tech company and travel to different parts of the world, often on short notice, said Surabaya-born Teguh.
He explained that he had to constantly juggle his visa applications and travel planning when using his Indonesian passport. I've missed quite a few important meetings abroad because my visa hadn't been issued when I was supposed to go there, usually for European destinations.
When the company he worked for offered to sponsor his American citizenship, Teguh decided to renounce his Indonesian citizenship.
I would have loved to keep it while being a US citizen, but under current Indonesian law it is illegal.
Indonesia's next president will uphold Jokowi's legacy. But will this be enough?
Indonesia's next president will uphold Jokowi's legacy. But will this be enough?
Zendy Wulan Ayu Widhi Prameswari, a constitutional law professor at Surabayas University of Airlangga, said Indonesia's constitution does not explicitly prohibit dual citizenship.
In principle, this is feasible provided that the government and the House of Representatives can agree on the format of a revised bill.
She said legislative work to overhaul the law was tabled in 2014, but little progress had been made since then, adding that it was not a priority bill for the government.
Marsha, however, said her party and some others supported the idea of dual citizenship and were determined to pass the law if elected.
According to my proposal, Indonesians are entitled to dual citizenship, unless they choose to enter politics or become civil servants, in which case they must demonstrate unwavering loyalty to the nation.
Zendy warned that it would also not be easy to sway public opinion on the issue. Unfortunately, it is deeply ingrained among Indonesians that acquiring foreign citizenship is an act of disloyalty to the homeland, regardless of the circumstances.
We refuse to work with it! : Indonesians push back the country's digital dreams
We refuse to work with it! : Indonesians push back the country's digital dreams
Damelina is optimistic about a change in official attitude on this issue in Indonesia.
Although it would take time to develop Indonesia's capacity to absorb specific high-tech jobs, the government should cultivate the existing goodwill of the Indonesian diaspora to contribute to the nation in other ways.
She said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had taken the right steps by compiling data and issuing an Indonesian Diaspora Card to former citizens living abroad.
Indonesian politicians should understand that it is in the country's interest to offer citizenship options to former Indonesians, Damelina said.
The question should not be whether a citizen chooses to abandon their country, but should the homeland abandon its children for trivial reasons?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/politics/article/3251179/indonesia-election-2024-calls-grow-government-relook-dual-citizenship-ban-amid-brain-drain
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indonesian elections 2024: calls grow for government to review ban on dual citizenship amid brain drain
- South Korea's 'zombie football' ultimately leaves them in a hole too deep to climb out
- Fashion designer Helen Yarmak talks about her ocean-inspired jewelry collection
- Google Files goes tabletless with latest redesign
- Survivors face a slow recovery in northwest Syria a year after the devastating earthquake
- Psychedelic Mushroom Seizures Rise in U.S. as Demand Grows
- Jake Fraser-McGurk stuns cricket world amid 'pathetic' scenes in West Indies match
- Men's golf concludes MAC/A10 Challenge with victory over Loyola Chicago
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- 'Major setback': Manu Raju on failed GOP-led effort to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas
- Xi Jinping to discuss stocks after liquidation; Chinese stock markets ignore the measures and wait
- Erdogan announces infrastructure plans as Trkiye marks earthquake anniversary-Xinhua