India Energy Week 2024 to focus on renewable energy and technology on day two, ET EnergyWorld





Panaji: After the inauguration of 'India Energy Week 2024' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the event enters its second day with a packed schedule dedicated to exploring the future of renewable energy, technological advancements and strategies to achieve decarbonization in the energy sector. . The day will begin with discussions on whether renewable energy can power the world, as well as sessions on the future of refining and petrochemicals, focusing on the development and advancement of the technology refining, innovations in utilities and power generation, and on maximizing logistics and supply chain efficiency. decarburization. Highlighting the importance of market outlook, a session titled “Powering Tomorrow – the future outlook for energy markets” is planned in the morning, coinciding with the launch of the IEA report on Indian Oil Market 2030 and the PPAC Journal, providing insight into the future of the Indian oil market. The conference will look at alternative fuels and renewable energy, with a focus on the application of AI, machine learning and Industry 4.0 technologies in the energy sector, new sustainable aviation fuel production methods and sustainable use of natural resources. A session titled “Fields to feed – fueling progress with biofuels” will explore how biofuels contribute to the energy landscape. Afternoon sessions will cover a wide range of topics, including clean cooking fuels, the development of LNG markets and infrastructure, the development of hydrogen production and the role of green technologies in achieving sustainable development goals. “India’s Solar Revolution” and a debate on South-South cooperation for inclusive growth further highlight the focus on sustainable energy sources. The day will also include discussions on leveraging digital tools for project management, big data machine learning, future-proofing the energy sector workforce and the impact of focus placed by financial institutions on the low carbon sector. Sessions will conclude with strategies to accelerate oil and gas decarbonization and create a global energy innovation ecosystem. As 'India Energy Week 2024' continues, participants from around the world are expected to engage in these crucial discussions, share ideas and forge partnerships to advance India's energy transition goals. Join the community of over 2 million industry professionals Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and analysis.

