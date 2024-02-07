Infrastructure diplomacy, the key to China's influence in Africa

China gifted Zimbabwe a new parliamentary building in October 2023, a $200 million project financed and built by the Chinese government. The generosity is part of a broader trend that sees China donating various projects, from parliamentary buildings to stadiums, to countries around the world.

Earlier in 2023, China inaugurated the headquarters of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Before that, China had offered new parliamentary buildings to several countries such as Mozambique, Lesotho and Guinea-Bissau.

China's strategy of engaging in prestige project diplomacy, particularly in Africa, has been notable since the construction of the African Union headquarters in 2012. These large structures serve as symbolic showcases of China's capabilities, positioning the country as a facilitator of modernization and progress. These projects play a crucial role in China's quest for international prestige, functioning as powerful tools to influence global perceptions and cultivate a positive image.

The dynamics of these projects can be understood by examining the notion of gift in human relationships. Anthropological perspectives emphasize that gifts are never completely free because they create a bilateral and irrevocable link between the giver and the receiver. Gift exchanges are not simply an exchange of utility: they establish and promote social relationships. Gifts are inalienable objects whose identity always remains linked to the person who gives them. The meaning of the gift lies in the symbolic expression of the creation of bonds of recognition. The act of giving is closely linked to notions of honor and prestige, because it asserts itself as generous and worthy of respect.

In international societies, gifts function in the same way, establishing the prestige of the giver and reaffirming the position of the receiver. Despite the emphasis on partnership, giving subtly highlights and reinvents material inequalities, helping to enhance China's reputation, honor and prestige on the global stage. A gift may not create a debt, but it tends to naturalize the material inequality between the donor and the recipient. In international society, gifts are often not reciprocal but are linked to the notion of prestige, honor and reputation.

China's approach to aid differs from that of its Western counterparts. In official documents, China prefers terms like development aid and often refers to recipients as partners, avoiding the traditional donor-recipient binary. Although many Chinese projects involve loans and direct investments, several are true giveaways, such as government centers, stadiums and other prestigious buildings in African countries. These projects, characterized by grandeur and architectural splendor, go beyond tangible results, aiming to strengthen China's visibility and reputation in Africa.

Examining specific projects, such as the impressive library at the University of Dar es Salaam, clearly labeled China Aid, highlights the quest for prestige. Whether an end goal or a means to broader benefits, these gifts align with China's ambitions, reflecting the dynamics of prestige in human relationships.

The projects serve as symbols of the China-Africa relationship. These large structures, with high visibility, capture the attention of the international media and the interest of the African community, thus contributing to shaping a positive perception of China among the African population.

The symbolic aspect of China's architectural gifts extends beyond physical structures. Each building, marked with phrases like China Aid, becomes a tangible representation of China's commitment to fostering development and cooperation. Architectural grandeur goes beyond the utilitarian, embodying a shared narrative of progress, partnership and aspiration.

The symbolic diplomacy embedded in these projects creates a lasting imprint on the African landscape. The carefully designed structures, ranging from government centers to stadiums, serve as symbols of friendship and collaboration between China and African countries. They constitute tangible markers of China's influence and its commitment to the socio-economic progress of its African partners.

Although historically understated due to China's early stage of development, these symbolic gifts highlight the nuances of power dynamics in international relations. Beyond presenting acts of generosity, they subtly reinforce China's role as a major global player, capable of shaping landscapes and leaving an indelible mark. Symbolism goes beyond the aesthetic appeal of structures; resonating with a story of mutual respect, shared progress and the promise of a collective future. These gifts allow China to consolidate its image as a global power, maximizing its visibility and gaining political influence in Africa and on the international scene.

China's great architectural gifts to Africa transcend simple construction projects; they are powerful symbols of diplomatic engagement, partnership and mutual aspirations. The narrative embedded in these structures helps shape perceptions, foster goodwill and consolidate China's position as a key player on the African continent.

Hema Narang is an independent researcher and completed her PhD from the School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University.