It turns out that rice aid was temporarily stopped on Jokowi's orders







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The National Food Agency (Bapanas) assures that the distribution of rice food aid will be temporarily interrupted during the calm period of the general elections (Pemilu). This temporary suspension was carried out so that the electoral process could take place calmly. Head of Bapanas, AriefPrasetyoAdi, revealed that the dismissal had already been ordered by President JokoWidodo (Jokowi). “Thus, from February 8 to 9 which is a national holiday and from February 10 which is the last day of the campaign, then from February 11 to 13 which is the period of electoral calm, food aid in rice will be temporarily stopped to respect election and update Again, this is because there is no politicization of food aid,” Arief said in a written statement, Wednesday (02/07/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT As is known, in KPU Regulation Number 3 of 2022, the 2024 election campaign period ends on Saturday, February 10. After that, there will be a quiet period for the elections which will take place from Sunday February 11 to Tuesday February 13. Arief said that this temporary suspension instruction was a direct order from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), so that the rice aid controversy would not be politicized. “The president also said separately that if this is going to be stopped temporarily, then this needs to be stopped temporarily, so that there is no controversy that this food aid is being politicized,” he said. “We all understand that this food aid is really needed by the community and has been planned for a long time. After the elections, on February 15, the distribution of rice food aid will start again,” Arief explained. In this regard, Bapanas wrote to Perum Bulog stating that in order to support the smooth conduct of the elections and considering the stages and timetable for the elections set by the KPU, the distribution of rice food aid must be temporarily stopped. , between February 8 and 14 in all regions. Then, Bulog was asked to optimize distribution before the quiet period and after the vote, as well as coordinate with agencies responsible for food affairs at the provincial and municipal district levels. “We emphasize again that this food aid is not actually just before the elections. This food aid is of course provided by the government, so the country is there when it needs it. The agenda does not follow not a political agenda either, but is consistent with the needs,” Arief stressed. “Actually, programs like this have been around for a long time, but now the rice products are very good and there are almost no complaints. Thank God, Bulog himself has made improvements. This food aid seems massive because the National Food Agency has assigned to Bulog and continues to be very well coordinated,” he continued. For information, the realization of food aid in rice until February 6 reached 179,149,760 kilograms (kg). This community economic support program is expected to be implemented until next June. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Launching Jokowi's Rice Social Assistance, Erick Thohir Does It (death)



