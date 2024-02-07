



Officials confirmed that the allocation of £200m of government funding for cycling and walking last year excluded low traffic neighborhoods (LTNs) because no LTN offers fit the funding criteria instead only because ministers had blocked such projects. At the time, the Department for Transport (DfT) stressed that projects receiving financial assistance “did not include any low traffic neighborhood projects”, adding that local authorities had worked closely with local people to ensure projects benefited the community as a whole. Conservative newspapers have been told that Transport Secretary Mark Harper has 'abolished funding for all projects involving the creation of car-free zones' or that ministers have excluded LTNS from the £200m allocation , which fell under the fourth round of the Active Travel Fund (ATF4). However, documents disclosed under the Environmental Information Regulations show that the lack of LTN is because none of these schemes seeking funding were rated as good enough when assessed by Active Travel England (ATE). Officials confirmed that last year's allocation of £200 million of government funding to cycling and walking projects excluded low traffic neighborhoods (LTNs) because no LTN offerings matched the funding criteria rather than because ministers had blocked such projects. The DfT has confirmed that this tool remains unchanged but is currently under review, with a revised toolkit and associated guidance expected in the spring. The ATE was established as an executive agency sponsored by the DfT under Boris Johnson's Gear Change policy in 2020, as the budget manager and body responsible for approving actively funded programs trips. Despite claims that ministers intervened to prevent LTNs from receiving money, ATE told Transport Network that the correct process was followed when allocating the ATF4 funding. He said each bid went through a rigorous evaluation process taking into account a series of criteria, with funding decisions made based on quality, deliverability and value for money, adding that the same process continues to be in place for future funding rounds. The disclosure follows the publication of a DfT document confirming that officials had to address the department's misconceptions ahead of its current review of LTNs.

