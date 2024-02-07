Politics
How political issues hampered the response to Turkey's 2023 earthquake
Two major earthquakes shook southern Turkey on February 6, 2023. More than 50,000 people lost their lives and nearly 2 million people, many of them Syrian refugees, have been evacuated from the country's affected provinces.
Disasters are not just natural phenomena. They are also influence by what was not done before, during or after the event. Turkish governments answer The crisis was reactionary rather than planned, worsening the death toll and the suffering that followed.
Because the government was not ready, basic needs in some areas were not met even days and weeks later. Victims reported it is difficult, if not impossible, to meet their basic needs for hygiene, water, heating, clothing, sleep and privacy.
A report published by the World Health Organization in March 2023, a month after the first earthquakes, also indicated that people with underlying health conditions could face limited access to medical care due to poor infrastructure. overloaded and damaged health.
Over the past year, I have conducted research with colleagues based in Turkey (Arzu cagasioglu Coban and Gonca Polat). Our study, which has not yet been published, involved exploring social workers' experiences of disaster management in the earthquake-affected regions of Turkey.
The social workers we spoke with repeatedly point out that the lack of coordination between institutions has contributed to reducing the effectiveness and efficiency of the support services they provide. After the earthquakes, these workers distributed aid, conducted needs assessments and offered psychosocial support to survivors.
In Turkey's badly damaged Malatya province, we interviewed a social worker who said: Lots of aid was arriving, but it could not be distributed. We couldn't organize ourselves. During the first week, it was very difficult to find water and food for the rescue teams.
Rooted in politics
The disaster management deficiencies observed in Turkey are deeply rooted in underlying political problems. Turkey's democratic institutions have been deliberately weakened by the country's leader, Recep Tayyip Erdoan, who has consolidated his power over the past two decades.
In 2009, three government units were merged form a new independent department that would prioritize risk management. This new department was called the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (Afad).
However, using newly acquired powers by presidential decree following the 2017 constitutional referendum, Erdoan transferred control of Afad at the Ministry of the Interior. This decision effectively eliminated the Afads' ability to operate autonomously.
The decline of Turkish public institutions has undoubtedly contributed to the slow and uncoordinated response to earthquakes. There was very little relief activity in the 24 hours following the first earthquakes, and little more the next day.
Residents in affected areas also expressed frustration at not being able to contact Afad to arrange help for themselves and others trapped under the rubble.
Uncoordinated response
Many social workers we spoke with say this uncoordinated response led to earthquake victims having limited access to essential services such as medical aid, food and shelter in the immediate aftermath. the first earthquakes.
Some participants shared the view that most newly hired social workers and other professionals lacked sufficient training and experience to provide psychological support in such crisis environments. A social worker who worked in the damaged city of Gaziantep said many of those hired to give psychosocial support were inexperienced and newly qualified staff.
Respondents also told us that some of the country's most vulnerable groups, including ethnic and religious minorities, do not have fair and equitable access to humanitarian assistance. Several reports indicate that Syrian refugees were forcibly evicted from emergency shelters and subjected to verbal abuse.
Discrimination and animosity towards Syrian refugees appears to have intensified in earthquake-hit areas of Turkey since the crisis began.
There is still a considerable need for more coordinated action approach to disaster risk management in Türkiye. If nothing changes, the quality of social services provided will continue to suffer.
This article is republished from The conversation under Creative Commons license. Read it original article.
Hakan Acar does not work for, consult, own shares in, or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond his academic appointment.
|
Sources
2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/political-issues-hindered-turkey-2023-155826250.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How political issues hampered the response to Turkey's 2023 earthquake
- Highways Magazine – Ministers failed to stop LTNs receiving money
- It turns out that rice aid was temporarily stopped on Jokowi's orders
- READ: Third Meeting of the United States-People's Republic of China Economic Working Group
- Best of Grizzard – Men's Fashion Guide
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Why is the new Suicide Squad game getting bad reviews? #Shorts #SuicideSquad #BBCNews
- Littleton Hawks win international hockey tournament
- Infrastructure diplomacy, the key to China's influence in Africa
- King Charles Diagnosed with Cancer: What's Next for the British Monarchy? | News
- No. 14 men's tennis downs Wildcats, 6-1
- 5 Colors That Go With Dusty Sage Green Bridesmaid Dresses