How political issues hampered the response to Turkey's 2023 earthquake

Two major earthquakes shook southern Turkey on February 6, 2023. More than 50,000 people lost their lives and nearly 2 million people, many of them Syrian refugees, have been evacuated from the country's affected provinces.

Disasters are not just natural phenomena. They are also influence by what was not done before, during or after the event. Turkish governments answer The crisis was reactionary rather than planned, worsening the death toll and the suffering that followed.

Because the government was not ready, basic needs in some areas were not met even days and weeks later. Victims reported it is difficult, if not impossible, to meet their basic needs for hygiene, water, heating, clothing, sleep and privacy.

A report published by the World Health Organization in March 2023, a month after the first earthquakes, also indicated that people with underlying health conditions could face limited access to medical care due to poor infrastructure. overloaded and damaged health.

Over the past year, I have conducted research with colleagues based in Turkey (Arzu cagasioglu Coban and Gonca Polat). Our study, which has not yet been published, involved exploring social workers' experiences of disaster management in the earthquake-affected regions of Turkey.

The social workers we spoke with repeatedly point out that the lack of coordination between institutions has contributed to reducing the effectiveness and efficiency of the support services they provide. After the earthquakes, these workers distributed aid, conducted needs assessments and offered psychosocial support to survivors.

In Turkey's badly damaged Malatya province, we interviewed a social worker who said: Lots of aid was arriving, but it could not be distributed. We couldn't organize ourselves. During the first week, it was very difficult to find water and food for the rescue teams.

Rooted in politics

The disaster management deficiencies observed in Turkey are deeply rooted in underlying political problems. Turkey's democratic institutions have been deliberately weakened by the country's leader, Recep Tayyip Erdoan, who has consolidated his power over the past two decades.

The story continues

In 2009, three government units were merged form a new independent department that would prioritize risk management. This new department was called the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (Afad).

However, using newly acquired powers by presidential decree following the 2017 constitutional referendum, Erdoan transferred control of Afad at the Ministry of the Interior. This decision effectively eliminated the Afads' ability to operate autonomously.

The decline of Turkish public institutions has undoubtedly contributed to the slow and uncoordinated response to earthquakes. There was very little relief activity in the 24 hours following the first earthquakes, and little more the next day.

Residents in affected areas also expressed frustration at not being able to contact Afad to arrange help for themselves and others trapped under the rubble.

Uncoordinated response

Many social workers we spoke with say this uncoordinated response led to earthquake victims having limited access to essential services such as medical aid, food and shelter in the immediate aftermath. the first earthquakes.

Some participants shared the view that most newly hired social workers and other professionals lacked sufficient training and experience to provide psychological support in such crisis environments. A social worker who worked in the damaged city of Gaziantep said many of those hired to give psychosocial support were inexperienced and newly qualified staff.

Respondents also told us that some of the country's most vulnerable groups, including ethnic and religious minorities, do not have fair and equitable access to humanitarian assistance. Several reports indicate that Syrian refugees were forcibly evicted from emergency shelters and subjected to verbal abuse.

Discrimination and animosity towards Syrian refugees appears to have intensified in earthquake-hit areas of Turkey since the crisis began.

There is still a considerable need for more coordinated action approach to disaster risk management in Türkiye. If nothing changes, the quality of social services provided will continue to suffer.

This article is republished from The conversation under Creative Commons license. Read it original article.

