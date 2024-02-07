AA Edit | Modis' scathing attack on Congress is not baseless





PM Modi launches scathing attack on Congress in Lok Sabha, highlighting its negativity, ahead of elections.

His combative mood reinforced by his presence in his campaign avatar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making one of his last appearances in the Lok Sabha during his second five-year term, led a scathing attack on the opposition, mainly the Congress. With the general election only a few months away, the Prime Minister's response to the vote of thanks debate over the President's speech was predictable, but perhaps not his ferocity as he demolished the opposition in a pointed denunciation lasting 100 minutes. The number of seats the ruling alliance hopes to win, the oft-repeated figure of 400, might sound like pre-election rhetoric. But the fact that two leaders from India's opposition bloc had to publish their low estimate of the outlook is a measure of the divergences in perception between the alliances. While West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was ridiculing Congress's chances with her projection of less than 40 seats, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge was falling into a self-created trap of trying to mock of the ruling alliance in Parliament with its own slogan Aabki baar 400. pair. The disunited state of the opposition, as its alliance appears to be buckling after negative poll results in three of the five states that went to the polls late last year, may have further emboldened the undisputed leader of the ruling alliance to oust the Congress and others in scathing criticism of the opposition's performance in Parliament, besides criticizing it on various issues. The intransigence of the government as well as the stubbornness of the opposition may have led to deadlocks and many unproductive hours, or even entire sessions of Parliament. The opposition may have lost some opportunities to put the government in a bind and it is this state of ineffectiveness that Mr. Modi may have been referring to by also blaming the Congress party for the implosion of the opposition alliance. Given the history of personal attacks on him during everyday politics as well as increased assaults during election campaigns and his own predilection for making figures from the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty his favorites throughout his political journey , Mr. Modi's assault on the Gandhis was particularly sharp. Even so, one cannot deny that there is a modicum of truth in his castigation of Congressional negativity. Whether it's the new Parliament building or the economy that has grown, organically over time, as well as through government action of pumping massive funds into building infrastructure after the pandemic, Congress has consistently shown a cynical disregard for the nation's progress, from The economy ranked 11th in 2014, on the verge of becoming third, while it currently occupies fifth place, with a GDP close to 4,000 billion dollars. Mr Modi underlined this air of pessimism at a time when his party perceives itself to be at the peak of its second term. Despite the decimation of Congress, reduced to 44 and 52 seats in the last two elections, a strong opposition is necessary for democracy to function at its best. The party may not be in pole position to lead the opposition's charge against the ruling alliance in the upcoming polls, but the least it can do is make something, even from harsh criticism, to realign on the issue of space for regional powers and the facilitator of opposition unity to face the challenge of the BJP-led NDA poll. End of

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.asianage.com/opinion/edit/060224/aa-edit-modis-scathing-attack-on-congress-is-not-without-basis.html

