PM inaugurates ONGC offshore survival center, India Energy Week 2024





Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ONGC Sea Survival Center in Betul village in South Goa on Tuesday. After this, Modi unveiled India Energy Week 2024. Besides unveiling several important projects, he will lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 1,330 crore in the Viksit Goa 2047 programme. The Prime Minister said inaugurated the ONGC Sea Survival Center at 10:30 am and at 10:45 am he launched the Indian Energy Week 2024. Modi also attended a demonstration of sea survival training and safety drills. As per a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the ONGC Sea Survival Center is being developed as a state-of-the-art integrated sea survival training center. This facility is expected to elevate the Indian survival training ecosystem at sea to world standards, with the capacity to train 10,000 to 15,000 people per year. India Energy Week 2024 aimed to achieve energy independence. The event, scheduled to take place from February 6 to 9 in Goa, is set to become India's largest and only comprehensive energy exhibition and conference. Addressing the Indian Energy Week in Goa, the Prime Minister invited global players to participate in the growth of India's energy sector, saying the country should increase its refining capacity by 254 MMTPA (million metric tonnes per year) to 450 MMTPA by 2030. He said, “In the next 5-6 years, an investment of $67 billion will be made in the energy sector in India. » The Prime Minister further said that India is investing unprecedented amounts in the energy sector, which has never happened before. Modi also said that the country's primary energy demand would be doubled by 2045. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who was also present at the event, said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is emerging as the growth center of the global economy and the center of demand for global energy. Reflecting this position, in just two years. , Energy India Energy Week has become an important date on the global energy calendar. According to the release, it will be India's largest and only energy exhibition and summit, bringing together the entire energy value chain, and will serve as a catalyst for India's energy transition goals. The Prime Minister will hold a roundtable discussion with global oil and gas CEOs and experts. Energy Week will feature six dedicated national pavilions: Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States. A special Make in India pavilion is also being organized to showcase the innovative solutions that Indian MSMEs are leading in the energy sector. ALSO READ | Stock market today: Sensex rises by over 300 points; Nifty above 21,850. This leads; Jio Fin slips 5%

