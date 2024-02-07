What you need to know about why Haley and Trump matter





Nevada is usually a major, hotly contested stop on the path to the Republican presidential nomination, except this year the fight is over.

Nevada Republicans are holding caucuses Thursday, which will be used to award delegates to the national convention, and former President Donald Trump is running virtually unopposed.

His main GOP opponent, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, did not put her name on the caucus ballot. Instead, she is participating in Tuesday's state-run primary, which is mandated by state law but has no delegates at stake. (President Joe Biden is on the ballot for the Democratic Party primary, which is the official party competition in the state.)

Here's a quick look at how the primary and caucuses work, why the split exists, and why Nevadans won't see Trump and Haley on the same ballot.

When are nominating contests held in Nevada?

The caucuses will take place on Thursday, almost entirely, from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET (5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. local time). A small portion of Nevada is on Mountain Time, which is an hour earlier than the rest of the state.

The official presidential preference primary for both parties will take place on Tuesday.

What is the difference between the primary and the caucuses?

Amid attempts by the national Democratic Party to revamp the presidential nomination schedule after the 2020 election, Nevada enacted a law in 2021 that required the state to hold a presidential preference primary if multiple candidates ran. The primary must take place on the first Tuesday in February and be managed by the state.

The law, which was passed by a Democratic-controlled legislature and signed by then-Democratic governor, was in part an attempt to secure the state's place at the top of the presidential nomination calendar. 2024. And it came as Democrats sought to move away from caucuses like those both parties had long used in Nevada, downplaying those elections in favor of higher-turnout primaries.

But the state GOP has reversed course and is holding caucuses. From the perspective of the national Republican Party, this is the only recognized competition for awarding delegates.

How are the main candidates handling the split?

The Republican caucuses and primaries are effectively unopposed, and Biden faces little competition from the Democratic side.

On the GOP side, Trump is the only major candidate running in the caucuses (the only other candidate running is Pastor Ryan Binkley). And Haley is the only major candidate in the state's primary runoff, which, again, makes her ineligible to win delegates in the state.

On the Democratic side, Nevada hosts the second party-sanctioned primary, after South Carolina holds its contest on Saturday. Biden is on the ballot in Nevada, and his most prominent Democratic opponent will be Marianne Williamson. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota filed after Nevada's deadline to run for office.

Can Republicans vote in both primaries and caucuses?

Yes, to a certain extent. The state-run primary is open to registered Republican voters and those who register on primary day as Republicans. Since the GOP caucuses are not governed by state law, there is no ban on voting in either case, provided a voter registers as a Republican.

However, the state GOP announced a Jan. 9 deadline for voters to change their registration to Republican in order to participate in the caucuses. Anyone who changes party affiliation after this date is not eligible to vote in the caucuses.

What has turnout looked like in the past?

Setting turnout expectations this year is difficult, not only because of the divided system and virtually unopposed elections, but also because Nevada has not had a presidential primary in the recent past.

Democratic turnout in recent history peaked in 2008, when about 118,000 people participated in the caucuses, according to the state party, slightly better than the nearly 105,000 people who turned out in 2020.

The Republicans' recent record took place in 2016, with more than 75,000 participants.

Where is all this happening?

For GOP caucuses, the party says there are approximately 1,528 precinct caucuses. Many of them take place within the same larger caucus site, according to a list published by the state party. For example, Fandango Casino in Carson City is home to 12 different precinct caucuses.

There are approximately 135 separate caucus sites across the state.

Voters must go to their specific precinct and bring government-issued ID to vote in their caucus. There is no absentee option, except for military voters and individuals with disabilities who require this accommodation.

The state-run primary will be held at early voting sites, as well as by mail, since Nevada mails ballots to all registered voters. Voters can return their ballots by mail, drop them off in drop boxes, or vote in person early or on Election Day.

Former President Donald Trump raises his fist as he leaves after speaking at a Commit to Caucus rally in Las Vegas on January 27. Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty ImagesWhat about early voting?

Early voting rules are different for GOP caucuses and state-run primaries.

The GOP caucuses do not offer early voting, only the absentee option listed in the section above. For those who are neither disabled nor military, the only way to vote is to be present at their caucus in person.

For state-run primaries, early voting ran from Jan. 27 through last Friday. All registered voters also received a mail-in ballot, which they can return in this window either by mail or by physically dropping it off in a drop box.

What really happens during the caucuses?

Members of the Republican caucus log in to their location and vote by secret ballot. They are then allowed to leave and do not need to stay.

As in many caucus states, the process technically involves electing local county delegates, who go to their county convention to vote on delegates to the state convention, where they will meet to elect delegates to the national convention. But the bottom line is this: local delegates will be elected in proportion to the results of the caucuses.

How many delegates are in play and how are they allocated?

For the GOP, 26 delegates are at stake, or a little more than 1% of the total delegates up for grabs nationally. At-large and district Congressional delegates are rewarded proportionately.

Forty-nine delegates are at stake for Democrats, also allocated proportionally and representing about 1 percent of the party's national delegate total.

