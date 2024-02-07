Imran Khan is not allowed to leave his 8 x 10 meter prison cell





Imran Khan, Pakistan's former prime minister, would remain strong despite being in near solitary confinement and deprived of his rights as a prisoner, his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said on Tuesday.

Khan was sentenced to 34 years in prison after being convicted in four cases and was disqualified from running in national elections which begin on Thursday.

He has several convictions, the latest of which came last week after a district court ruled that his 2018 marriage to Bushra Bibi broke the law.

He is virtually in solitary confinement, PTI spokesperson Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari told The National. “He did not benefit from class A, which a parliamentarian and a former prime minister should have.”

The UN's top human rights body on Tuesday expressed concern over systematic harassment against Khans party members ahead of this week's parliamentary elections, the AP reported.

His party and supporters said the conviction was punishment for his rhetoric against Pakistan's powerful military.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has urged Pakistani authorities to ensure a completely free and fair voting process, following PTI complaints of harassment and failure to hold rallies similar to those of the former ruling party and its candidate Nawaz Sharif.

Authorities have denied these claims.

Mr. Bukhari said Khan was not allowed to leave his 8-by-10-meter prison cell at all, except for visits from lawyers.

Despite this, he says Khan is “strengthening physically and mentally.”

He has always been a person who thrives in these adverse situations, Mr. Bukhari said. “In that sense, he’s pretty good.”

However, there are fears that Mr Khan may be vulnerable in prison, particularly because of the threat of poisoning.

We have given the prison itself the responsibility of preparing the food and giving it to them, because if something comes from outside it could be dangerous.

In November 2022, the former cricket star was shot in the leg while addressing a crowd in Wazirabad, Punjab.

Although the assassin claimed to have acted on his own, it was widely believed, particularly among Khan and his supporters, that the action had been coordinated by his political opponents.

He came to power in 2018 with an agenda to fight corruption and turn around Pakistan's economy, but he has been embroiled in legal battles since he was removed from power in 2022.

Since then, Khan's political rivals, the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party, led by two political families that have dominated Pakistani politics for decades, have regained control of the country.

Mr. Sharif, the PML-N candidate, is widely expected to win the election and become Pakistan's prime minister for a record fourth term.

Several criminal convictions, which Khan and his party believe are politically motivated, now prevent him from running in Thursday's general election.

We are approaching these so-called democratic elections. There is nothing democratic about them,” Mr. Bukhari said.

“Everything is being done to suppress the popularity of Imran Khan and his party.

And unfortunately, the world is calm.

