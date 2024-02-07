Biden criticizes Trump for playing politics with border and UkraineExBulletin





President Biden pauses in his remarks in the State Dining Room on February 6. Biden urged Congress to pass a Senate compromise bill providing funding for the border, Ukraine and other national security priorities. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images .

switch captionMandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden on Tuesday urged congressional Republicans to resurrect what appears to be a bipartisan Senate proposal on border funding and other national security priorities, and vowed he would make the bill fail a problem during the presidential election.

Biden said the bill would strengthen border security and provide crucial funding to Ukraine in its fight against Russia. But he acknowledged that “all indications” were that the bill would die before even reaching the Senate.

“Why? A simple reason. Donald Trump. Because Donald Trump thinks it's bad for him politically,” Biden said.

The former president condemned the bill, telling a recent rally in Nevada that he would “fight it to the end” and taking credit for senators' change of heart on the package. “I say, it doesn't matter. Please blame me. Please,” Trump said.

Biden said Trump wanted to “weaponize” issues at the U.S. southern border for his presidential run and chastised congressional Republicans to “show courage” on the issue.

“Republicans must decide who they serve: Donald Trump or the American people?” » Biden said.

“Every day between now and November, the American people will know that the only reason the border is not secure is Donald Trump and his MAGA Republican friends,” he said.

Trump's campaign fought back, saying Biden was not taking responsibility for the increase in border crossings that was happening under his watch and saying in a statement that Trump would use his executive powers to “shut down the border” he was re-elected.

Biden said the bill would give his administration enough funding for staff and equipment to reduce the wait time for asylum adjudication to 6 months, from the current five to seven years. It would also expedite work permits, as governors and mayors are calling for, and give Biden the authority to close the border if there were 5,000 asylum seekers a day at the border.

Biden also said “time is running out” to provide Ukraine with the aid it needs to fight Russia.

“We can't walk away now, that's what Putin is betting on. Supporting this bill is standing up to Putin. Opposing this bill is playing into his hands,” Biden said.

