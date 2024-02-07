Appeals court grants Trump no immunity in Washington criminal case





A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that former President Donald Trump could face criminal charges, paving the way for a high-stakes appeal to the Supreme Court over whether he could face trial before the November election .

A unanimous opinion from a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Tuesday rejected Trump's argument that he was immune from charges stemming from his efforts to overturn the 2020 elections.

The opinion concurs with that of a lower court judge who held that a former president is not immune from all criminal charges for actions committed while in office.

For purposes of this criminal case, former President Trump became a Trump citizen, with all the defenses of any other criminal defendant, the panel wrote. But any executive immunity that might have protected him while he was president no longer protects him from these prosecutions.

In a separate order issued Tuesday, the Washington Circuit gave Trump until Feb. 12 to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung released a statement criticizing the decision and saying Trump would appeal to the Supreme Court, saying the case violated the Constitution and threatened the foundation of our Republic.

If immunity is not granted to a president, any future president who leaves office will be immediately indicted by the opposing party. Without full immunity, a President of the United States could not function properly! » Cheung said.

Trump was originally scheduled to go on trial starting March 4, but District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia officially delayed the trial while Trump's appeal on the issue is pending.

Trump has made immunity claims one of his main defenses before the trial, and his lawyer indicated during oral arguments that he would likely appeal the case to the Supreme Court.

Chutkan rejected Trump's requests for immunity in a ruling last year in the federal case alleging that Trump committed crimes as part of a broad effort to overturn the 2020 election.

Tuesday's opinion also rejected Trump's claim that his acquittal in a February 2021 impeachment trial should immunize him from the charges. The justices wrote that Trump's argument runs counter to the text, structure and purpose of the impeachment judgment clause.

The Constitution does not require a president to be convicted by the Senate to face criminal charges, the justices wrote, and Trump's acquittal does not fall under the principle of double jeopardy that would prevent a trial on the basis of the indictment unveiled last year.

The consequences imposed by an impeachment conviction, removal from office, and disqualification from future service are intended to hold public officials politically accountable, while leaving criminal responsibility to the judiciary, the opinion said.

The indictment alleges that Trump attempted to stop vote counting in several states, organized several lists of fake electors and ultimately encouraged then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject the votes of electoral college from the states that Trump lost on January 6, 2021.

So far, Trump has argued for presidential immunity in several cases, including federal civil lawsuits seeking damages following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and in a state case in Georgia alleging Trump committed crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 defeat. State.

In a court filing last month, Trump indicated he might appeal to the Supreme Court a December Washington Circuit ruling that found no presidential civil immunity.

Tuesday's opinion only covers presidential immunity from federal criminal charges while in office, which is separate from legal questions surrounding a criminal case against Trump in Georgia related to the 2020 election.

A federal criminal case against Trump in Florida and a state criminal case against Trump in New York cover periods when Trump was not in office.

Tuesday's case is one of three charges related to accusations against Trump in Washington that could end up in the Supreme Court this term. That includes Trump's challenge to a gag order that limits his ability to disparage witnesses in the case and another defendant's challenge to a law that also has been used against Trump.

The Supreme Court already has a calendar with several cases involving Trump, abortion and gun rights.

