Politics
Taxpayers' bill for Covid probe tops 78 million amid fears it could be costliest probe ever
The bill to taxpayers from the official British investigation into Covid has already exceeded 78 million, according to recently published accounts.
In its latest financial report, the investigation revealed that costs so far amounted to 78,575,000 euros.
This included 22,464,000 spent in the three months alone between October and December.
There are fears that the Covid inquiry could end up being the most expensive investigation of its type in British history.
The Saville inquiry into the deaths of 13 people on Bloody Sunday lasted 12 years and cost €191 million.
The Chilcot inquiry into the 2003 invasion of Iraq lasted seven years and cost more than €13 million, while the Leveson inquiry – sparked by the phone hacking scandal – cost €5.4 million .
Figures show Baroness Hallett has so far received €332,000 since being appointed chair of the inquiry in December 2021 and has claimed €7,000 in expenses.
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who formally opened the inquiry, gave evidence over two days at the inquiry in December last year.
Nicola Sturgeon, the former Scottish first minister, broke down in tears during her hearing last month.
In its latest financial report, the Covid investigation revealed that it had so far accrued costs of €78,575,000.
The Covid inquiry, chaired by Baroness Heather Hallett, was officially established in June 2022 by the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
But the cumulative costs shown in its latest financial report also include bills from the setup phase of the investigation before its official launch.
Figures show Baroness Hallett has so far received €332,000 since her appointment in December 2021 and has claimed €7,000 in expenses.
Most of the Covid investigation's costs so far have come from legal fees, with more than €25 million having already been paid for lawyers and notaries.
A further 19.5 million was paid to fund “key participants” in the investigation, for example to cover the costs of legal representation for witnesses.
The investigation employs 129 civil servants, at a cost of more than €9 million to date.
In total, 179,000 euros were spent on staff travel and living expenses when officials have to travel for investigative reasons.
The inquiry is currently working across six modules, including the UK's pandemic preparedness, ministerial decision-making, impact on the NHS, vaccine rollout, supply and retirement homes.
Mr Johnson and current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have already given evidence to the inquiry, as have other key figures in the pandemic such as former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and former Prime Minister Scottish Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13051875/Taxpayers-bill-Covid-inquiry-tops-78m-amid-fears-expensive-probe-ever.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Taxpayers' bill for Covid probe tops 78 million amid fears it could be costliest probe ever
- Two toll roads inaugurated by President Joko Widodo, acting governor of North Sumatra, optimistic to boost industrial and tourism sectors
- Joint U.S.-Colombia Statement: The United States and Colombia reaffirm their shared commitment to advancing shared regional goals
- Is Taylor Swift a problem for Trump? | News, Sports, Jobs
- Victoria Beckham's public gesture towards her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz after a row over the wedding dress
- “Irish people tell stories very well.” #Oppenheimer #Shorts #BBCNews
- A Turkey-Syria earthquake victim who lost two of his children says he still has 'a lot of fear' | world News
- 'Some players score 300 runs and century after century': Gavaskar's suggestion | Cricket
- Appeals court grants Trump no immunity in Washington criminal case
- Sizing Tech Specialist Helps U.S. Fashion Retailers Face a Hard Truth
- People in the News | News, Sports, Jobs
- Ahaan Panday to make his Bollywood debut with Mohit Suris' love story