Taxpayers' bill for Covid probe tops 78 million amid fears it could be costliest probe ever

The bill to taxpayers from the official British investigation into Covid has already exceeded 78 million, according to recently published accounts.

In its latest financial report, the investigation revealed that costs so far amounted to 78,575,000 euros.

This included 22,464,000 spent in the three months alone between October and December.

There are fears that the Covid inquiry could end up being the most expensive investigation of its type in British history.

The Saville inquiry into the deaths of 13 people on Bloody Sunday lasted 12 years and cost €191 million.

The Chilcot inquiry into the 2003 invasion of Iraq lasted seven years and cost more than €13 million, while the Leveson inquiry – sparked by the phone hacking scandal – cost €5.4 million .

Figures show Baroness Hallett has so far received €332,000 since being appointed chair of the inquiry in December 2021 and has claimed €7,000 in expenses.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who formally opened the inquiry, gave evidence over two days at the inquiry in December last year.

Nicola Sturgeon, the former Scottish first minister, broke down in tears during her hearing last month.

The Covid inquiry, chaired by Baroness Heather Hallett, was officially established in June 2022 by the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

But the cumulative costs shown in its latest financial report also include bills from the setup phase of the investigation before its official launch.

Most of the Covid investigation's costs so far have come from legal fees, with more than €25 million having already been paid for lawyers and notaries.

A further 19.5 million was paid to fund “key participants” in the investigation, for example to cover the costs of legal representation for witnesses.

The investigation employs 129 civil servants, at a cost of more than €9 million to date.

In total, 179,000 euros were spent on staff travel and living expenses when officials have to travel for investigative reasons.

The inquiry is currently working across six modules, including the UK's pandemic preparedness, ministerial decision-making, impact on the NHS, vaccine rollout, supply and retirement homes.

Mr Johnson and current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have already given evidence to the inquiry, as have other key figures in the pandemic such as former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and former Prime Minister Scottish Minister Nicola Sturgeon.