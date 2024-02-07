Can hope and history rhyme in Northern Ireland?

It took a long time, two years, or maybe 103 years, depending on your historical starting point.

Northern Ireland now once again has a power-sharing government, with British unionists joining Irish nationalists in the administration. This ends the two-year political impasse created by the British government's mistakes on Brexit.

The most significant of these came when then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson undermined Northern Ireland's unionist community by creating a customs border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom. Unionists strongly resisted the move, arguing that it undermined the union of the United Kingdom that they have cherished for more than a century.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) walked out of parliament at Stormont in Belfast and the government was frozen. What is astonishing, and at the same time extremely encouraging, for those of us hoping for permanent peace on the island of Ireland is that the DUP has now returned to Stormont, allowing Northern Ireland to once again have a functional power-sharing government. .

Even more extraordinary, there is a profound historical change. Northern Ireland is now led for the first time by an Irish nationalist Prime Minister, Michelle O'Neill. She will work alongside her DUP deputy, Emma Little-Pengelly.

These two women have a lot on their shoulders. They represent the coming together of two communities, the predominantly Protestant unionist community and the predominantly Catholic Irish nationalist community.

In the past, Catholics suffered greatly from discrimination in employment, housing and other areas, while at the worst times of the Troubles (from the 1960s to the 1990s) both communities endured murders and bombings. Some families have been forced from their homes by intimidation and more than 3,000 people have been killed in shootings and bombings.

I lived in Northern Ireland for most of this time. There was often mutual distrust between members of the two communities, but there was also much goodwill and friendship across traditional religious boundaries. Most people were desperate for peace.

And we now find ourselves at what could be a truly promising turning point. This is because Stormont was created when Ireland was divided in 1921 along sectarian lines. The plan was to ensure that Northern Ireland would always have a Protestant and unionist majority, while what would become the Republic of Ireland would be largely Catholic.

It was assumed that the Belfast parliament would never be led by Irish nationalists and especially not by Sinn Fein. Stormont was sometimes called the Protestant parliament of a Protestant people. For their part, Sinn Fein members, including Ms O'Neill, have always believed that the very existence of Northern Ireland was a historical wrong. Their aspiration was and remains for Ireland to be unified into one state, ending British rule over any part of the island.

The name Sinn Fein is usually translated from Irish to English as We Ourselves and the party has a long history as the political wing of the violent terrorist group, the IRA. But things have evolved.

The fact that Sinn Fein is in government with the DUP means that both sides have swallowed divergent long-term aspirations in the hope of improving citizens' lives now. This could eventually lead to a united Ireland, even if the two main political parties remain tiptoeing around the sometimes inflammatory national question. Ms O'Neill is trying not to alarm unionists.

But perhaps even more astonishing is that Sinn Fein is now set to become the largest political party on both sides of the Irish border.

The next general election in the Republic of Ireland is due to take place by March 2025 and Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald is set to become Taoiseach, Ireland's prime minister, in the Dublin parliament.

Ms McDonald is also cautious in how she talks about reunification, while retaining her long-term goal of a united Ireland. She greeted the news of Ms. O'Neill's new role with a quote from the Irish poet William Butler Yeats: Everything has changed, completely changed. This is undeniably true. In the optimism of the moment, however, Mrs. McDonald may have omitted the next (and less optimistic) line from Yeats's poem when he writes that a terrible beauty is born.

Since this is a moment of optimism and Ireland has also produced many other great poets, I would suggest that we should leave the Anglo-Irish Yeats at this point and move on to a more modern writer, the Nobel Prize winner of literature, Northern Ireland has Seamus Heaney.

I met Seamus on several occasions and admired him enormously. He died in 2013. He would have loved this moment of hope and possible reconciliation. Maybe he even predicted it. After all, in one of his greatest inspirational poems, he wrote:

History says, don't hope

This side of the grave.

But then, once in a lifetime

The long-awaited tidal wave

Justice can arise,

And hope and history rhyme.

Hope and history rhyme right now on the island of Ireland. It lasts. We can hope.

