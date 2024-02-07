Politics
Narendra Modi | Stock market: Modi ki guarantee on PSU shares! 22 multibaggers, Rs 24 lakh crore profit after PM's speech
The 56-component BSE PSU index saw its total market value surge 66 per cent to Rs 59.5 lakh crore, giving investors a profit of Rs 23.7 lakh crore on current market prices. None of the PSU stocks on the list have generated negative returns since the Prime Minister's speech less than 6 months ago. Even the worst performing SBI is up 12%, while the top gainer NBCC has soared 249% in no time.
The NBFC IRFC, which aims to modernize and modernize Indian Railways, has grown by another 225% since the Prime Minister's speech in Parliament. Other top PSU multibagger stocks include HUDCO, ITI, SJVN, Cochin Shipyard, MMTC, BHEL, REC, Mangalore Refinery, RVNL, PFS, NMDC, NLC India, Ircon, The New India Assurance and General Insurance Corporation.
Banks PSU Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Central Bank Of India and UCO Bank also doubled their wealth during the period.
When examined over a one-year period, the number of PSU multibaggers increases up to 35, with IRFC proving to be a quadruple-bagger. For the purpose of this study, we have considered only BSE PSU stocks, but if other public stocks were also considered, the list of winners would only get longer.
While responding to a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha earlier in August, Prime Minister Modi mocked the opposition by asking investors to bet safely on PSU stocks which are being ridiculed by others. “The stock market mein ruchi rakhne wale ko yeh guru mantra hai ki jin sarkari companiyon ko yeh log gaali de na, aap uspe daav laga dijiye. Sab acha hi hone wala hai. (It is a guru mantra for those who 'interest in stock markets – invest in the PSU companies ridiculed by the opposition and all will be good)', he had told Lok Sabha. You can watch his speech here. As this was probably the first time that a Prime Minister reassured investors about the future prospects of PSU shares, and that too in Parliament, it triggered a fresh wave of buying of PSU bank shares as well as other “sarkari” actions at the same time. the next day.
Recalling the speech, Dalal Street veteran Ramesh Damani said he was delighted when the Prime Minister made optimistic arguments on public sector actions.
“My personal feeling is that leadership is very much intact with public sector stocks. They probably have a long way to go because typically in a bull market stocks go up 10x 20x after a certain point. I would stay therefore invested in good quality companies,” Damani said.
Modi had specifically mentioned insurance giant LIC, whose shares have since risen 56 per cent, and Tejas maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), whose shares have risen 55 per cent between the two.
“You know what people were saying about LIC. They were saying that LIC was over and the poor people who invested their hard-earned money would lose. People were saying whatever came to their imaginative mind and whatever we told them. But the LIC kept gaining strength,” PM Modi had said.
On the back of attractive valuations, hopes of a resumption of growth in FY25 and exemption from meeting the minimum public shareholding norms of 25% till 2032, LIC shares have now surpassed their IPO price for the first time.
The PSU boom is not just about sentiments and Modi fans among investors. Much of the rise is attributed to improving order book of state-owned enterprises on the back of a strong investment push as many infrastructure projects are being run by PSUs and also being financed by PSU banks or NBFCs.
The Modi government also tried to satisfy investors by splitting shares of defense PSUs like Cochin Shipyard and HAL. The icing on the cake is a higher dividend payout.
(Data: Ritesh Presswala)
(Disclaimer: The recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of The Economic Times)
