PM Modi hails Goa's diversity as 'a perfect example of Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat' Latest News India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised Goa's culture, emphasizing that people of all faiths live in harmony in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is surrounded by Goa CM Pramod Sawant and Union Minister Shripad Naik during the Viksit Bharat program, Viksit Goa 2047 at Betul in South Goa on February 6. (ANI) Addressing a gathering under the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047' programme, Modi said Goa may be small in terms of area and population, but it is rich in social diversity and she is a great example of Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat. Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! “In terms of area and population, Goa is small, but when it comes to social diversity, Goa is huge. Here, people of various communities and different faiths live together. They have been living together for generations. So when these people of Goa are electing BJP again and again, its message is going across the country. BJP's mantra is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” Modi was quoted as saying by ANI. He further congratulated Goa saying that among several projects of the central government, the state had achieved 100 per cent saturation in many of them. Modi said the saturation of central government schemes in states is due to genuine secularism and social justice. When diets become saturated, differences between people disappear. Each beneficiary receives the entire benefit. In case of saturation, people do not need to pay bribes to get their rights, he said, according to PTI. Saturation (of the social protection system where all beneficiaries benefit from the facilities) is true secularism and social justice. PM Modi unveils projects of higher value 1,330 in Goa In Goa, the Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects that are worth more 1,330 billion. These include the inauguration of the permanent campus of the National Institute of Technology Goa and the new campus of the National Institute of Water Sports. The newly constructed campus of National Institute of Technology Goa has various facilities such as educational complex, departmental complex, seminar complex, administrative complex, hostels, health center, staff accommodation , an amenity center, a sports field and other public services to meet the needs of students. , professors and staff of the Institute, according to the PMO. On the other hand, the National Institute of Water Sports will offer 28 tailor-made courses aimed at promoting the development of water sports and water rescue activities, intended for both the public and the armed forces. Modi also laid the foundation stone of the passenger cable car, along with associated tourism activities, connecting Panaji and Reis Magos.

