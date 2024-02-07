Jokowi meets micro-business owners in North Sumatra, welcomes loan repayment





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) met with women running micro-enterprises in Batu Bara District on Wednesday during his working visit to North Sumatra, according to his office. During the meeting, Jokowi motivated female beneficiaries of the Prosperous Families Economy Financing Program (Mekaar) and urged them to maintain discipline, spirit and tenacity. “Once I arrived here, I observed a high level of enthusiasm displayed by the ladies here. Enthusiasm is the main capital, isn't it? Hard work and discipline are no less important,” he told them. The chairman, who once ran a furniture company, recalled how he founded his company in Solo, Central Java in 1988. He noted that he managed to expand his business and open branches in Jakarta and surrounding areas three years after starting his business. . “How was this possible? It was because I worked from dawn to midnight, while others only worked from morning to afternoon. That's what I call tenacity: working from dawn to midnight,” he stressed. Jokowi stressed the need for business owners to be disciplined in order to solidify their entrepreneurial character. “For example, if you're committed to paying your installments on Monday, then you need to do it. If you're determined to get the money together to pay your installments by Saturday, then you need to make it happen. It's “It's important for small businesses to maintain discipline,” he stressed. On the occasion, Jokowi also praised the beneficiaries of the Mekaar program in North Sumatra for their punctuality in repaying their loans, noting that the bad credit rate among the beneficiaries had reached only 0.5 percent of the total of 17.7 trillion rupiah (approximately 17.7 trillion rupiah). 1.1 billion dollars) loaned to 1.1 million people. “I am pleased to learn that the bad credit rate among Mekaar program beneficiaries here remains low at 0.5 percent. This means that women here have been very disciplined and punctual in repaying their loans,” he remarked. Related news: The apparatus must be neutral and maintain sovereignty in elections: Jokowi

Related news: Jokowi manages toll roads connecting tourist area to SEZ in North Sumatra

