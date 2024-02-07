



Hoylman-Sigal was the lead author of a Democratic letter to the State Board of Elections in December, asking it to exclude Trump from the ballot for inciting the 2021 attacks on the Capitol. The Colorado Supreme Court blocked Trump from running in the state a few weeks later, a decision that is currently under review by the Supreme Court.

New York GOP election commissioners met Tuesday morning to certify the vote for the April 2 Republican presidential primary. They refused to remove Trump's name.

They had received a bunch of letters asking us to delete [Trump] of the ballot, said Commissioner Tony Casale.

But although they said they reviewed the applications, none took the legally required steps to object to a candidate's ability to run. This includes actions such as filing specific objections against applicants who have applied for office and notifying them that their qualifications are being challenged.

These rules are in place to ensure due process for all candidates, said GOP Commissioner Peter Kosinski. None of this has happened to our knowledge.

But Hoylman-Sigal said he was prepared to take legal action by late Tuesday afternoon.

If the 14th Amendment's language blocking candidates who engage in insurrection should not be applied to Donald Trump, that raises the question of who it would apply to, he said.

The board excluded from the ballot a few Republicans, like Florida businessman David Stuckenberg, who they said did not meet the requirements needed to run nationally known campaigns.

Four Republicans participated in the vote: Trump, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and two no longer running businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Ramaswamy and Christie will have the opportunity to remove their names from the ballot if they submit certified requests to end their campaigns.

These are due Tuesday and, although they have been reminded of this deadline in recent weeks, neither had sent the necessary documents by midday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2024/02/06/trump-ballot-supreme-court-00139871

