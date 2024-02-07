PM Modi takes 2 special commanders jibe to Rahul, Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha | Latest news India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sharply criticized Congress stalwarts Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in his reply to the vote of thanks over the President's speech in Rajya Sabha, saying Mallikarjun Kharge was allowed to speak in the upper house of Parliament last week because the In the parties, two commanders were not present. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was responding to the vote of thanks for the President's speech. (ANI archive photo)

“Mallikarjun Kharge ji spoke in the Rajya Sabha for a long time and I was thinking about how he had the chance to speak for a long time. Then I realized there weren't two special commanders, so he took advantage of that. I think Kharge ji I had to hear this song'Where will I have such an opportunity again?',” he said.

Referring to Kharge's speech, Prime Minister Modi said it had “completed the entertainment” that was missing in the Lok Sabha.

“I couldn't say this that day, but I want to thank (Mallikarjun) Kharge Ji. I was listening to Kharge and enjoyed it a lot. The entertainment that we are missing in Lok Sabha was made by you (showing Kharge ) ,” he said.

“West Bengal has given a challenge that the Congress will not be able to cross the 40-seat mark (in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections). I pray that they are able to save 40 (seats) . This party (Congress) has outdated policies. their thought process too. Now they have also outsourced their work,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi said the Congress had done nothing to resolve the problem facing the country. He said the party had ceded large parts of the country's territory to the enemy and “is now giving us sermons on internal security.”

Referring to the protest by Karnataka Congress leaders in Delhi demanding a higher share of GST, he said the party was trying to create a north-south divide.

With contributions from PTI, ANI