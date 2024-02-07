How will the Indonesian presidential election take place?





(February 7): Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country, will hold elections on February 14. Here's what you need to know. Who is running for president? Three candidates are vying to succeed outgoing President Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi, who is completing the second of the maximum two terms allowed. The contenders are Ganjar Pranowo, the largest party, and independent Anies Baswedan, both former governors in their 50s, and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, a 72-year-old former special forces commander who is making his third attempt at the Presidency. What do opinion polls show? Polls have consistently shown Prabowo to be the candidate to beat, with a lead that stretched to 20 points in the latest Indikator Politik poll last month, with 45.8 percent support. Ganjar and Anies have been neck and neck for the most part, but recent surveys show Anies pulling away slightly, although he is still a long way from Prabowo. In the last poll, 5.8% were undecided. Is a Prabowo victory almost assured? Prabowo's overall victory is far from certain due to Indonesia's electoral rules. Prabowo could get the largest number of votes on February 14, but he will face a tough challenge to win, which requires a candidate to obtain more than 50% of the total votes cast and at least 20% of the total votes cast. votes in more than half of the country's provinces. If he fails, he will have to contest a runoff on June 26 with the runner-up, which could be a tougher race to win. A runoff scenario, not seen since 2004, could see some parties shift allegiance to the second-place candidate in a bid to thwart Prabowo. But a lot depends on who comes second. Ganjar's supporters would likely turn to Anies before the runoff, but it is unclear whether parties supporting Anies would back Ganjar if he were a runner-up. What are the key issues? Criticism is mounting over Jokowi's perceived political interference and bias as he tacitly campaigns for Prabowo. Indonesians were stunned in October when a top court headed by Jokowi's brother-in-law belatedly changed eligibility rules, allowing the president's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, to become a vice presidential candidate from Prabowo. Critics fear Jokowi is fostering an erosion of democratic values ​​in Indonesia, which only 25 years ago broke free from authoritarian rule amid massive social and economic upheaval. Nevertheless, Jokowi remains extremely popular among the masses and it is largely thanks to him that Prabowo and Gibran have always held a lead in the polls. Indonesia's presidential elections tend to be a contest of personalities rather than policies, with all three candidates making similar promises on inclusive growth and well-being. Where are the battlefields? About half of Indonesia's 270 million people live on the island of Java and its provinces will be indicators that will be closely watched on election night. As with elections elsewhere, analysts expect Indonesia's elections to be decided largely on social media, an area where Prabowo has dominated. Indonesia is one of the world's largest users of the short video app TikTok and Prabowo captured that space not with policies and campaign speeches, but with awkward dance moves that went viral and earned him people's affection. More than half of eligible Indonesian voters are under 40 and less sensitive to stories of Prabowo's radical past. He is still dogged by allegations that he orchestrated kidnappings of activists and other human rights abuses as a feared military commander under the late strongman Suharto, once his father-in-law. Prabowo denies this and has never been prosecuted, although he was honorably discharged from the military and barred from entering the United States until recently. The turnout is important for Prabowo, who needs to convert his online appeal to young people into votes. In the 2019 election, turnout among Gen Z voters was well below the national rate. Another key demographic is Indonesia's two largest moderate Muslim groups, Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) and Muhammadiyah, which between them have more than 80 million members. Support from their influential figures can help garner grassroots support. So far, one NU-affiliated party has supported Anies, with its leader as his running mate, but the group as a whole is divided. Will the elections affect the economy? Jokowi's decade in power is widely seen as one of stability and prosperity for Southeast Asia's largest economy. Not surprisingly, candidates have pledged to continue most of his initiatives. This includes the development of downstream mining to extract value from its abundant natural resources, the mining of coal and the promotion of renewable energy, the expansion of social protection and the maintenance of a new capital of 32 billion dollars. While the candidates have ambitious goals of up to 7% growth and the creation of millions of jobs, their campaign promises are sketchy on specific details.

