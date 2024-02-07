Jokowi asks officials to maintain neutrality ahead of February 14, 2024 vote





Liputan6.com, Jakarta President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) gave a message regarding the neutrality of the apparatus in the 2024 elections. He conveyed it before polling day next week. “I would like to reiterate that the ASN TNI Polri, including Bin, must be neutral and protect the sovereignty of the people,” Jokowi said in Batubara Regency, North Sumatra, Wednesday (7/2/2024). In addition to the apparatus, the head of state also asked the election organizers, namely the KPU and Bawaslu and all their staff, to demonstrate integrity. The goal is that the votes cast by the people are appropriate, without manipulation. “KPU-Bawaslu and all levels down to the regions must demonstrate professionalism to ensure the integrity of the elections so that the voice of the people is truly sovereign,” Jokowi explained. Finally, the president asked the public to come to the polling station (TPS) according to the set time. He hopes that all Indonesians who have the right to vote can vote according to their beliefs. “I urge all citizens to exercise their right to vote and go to the polling station to vote according to their choice,” Jokowi stressed. For information, President Joko Widodo has declared polling day for the 2024 general elections, Wednesday, February 14, 2024, as a national holiday. This determination is contained in Presidential Decree Number 10 of 2024 regarding Polling Day for the 2024 General Elections as a National Holiday. Quoted from Antara, the presidential decree was issued taking into account, firstly, that the determination of national holidays in the context of the 2024 elections was carried out in order to provide Indonesian citizens with the widest possible opportunity to exercise their right to vote.

