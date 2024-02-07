Politics
Every school needs a mental health professional
The Government has taken vital steps to improve mental health services in our schools, but more needs to be done to keep pace with the scale of the challenge.
This week marks Children's Mental Health Week. We often don't talk about the impact of the Covid pandemic and the various lockdowns on the well-being of our children. As a parent, I myself have witnessed the effects of the crisis on my family. Those of us who, like me, have children with disabilities will have experienced even more acute effects.
We have seen incredibly worrying trends for children and young people; Twenty percent of people between the ages of seven and sixteen will likely experience a mental health disorder. This figure has increased significantly from 12% in 2017, putting unprecedented pressure on NHS children's mental health services.
Combined with a nationwide truancy crisis, we are facing a situation where nearly half a million children are struggling with a mental health problem and many of them will have to wait up to five years to receive the treatment they need, due to the postal code lottery built into our system.
As adults, many of us have experienced mental health issues or know friends or family members who have struggled with mental health issues. We know how scary it can be and how just talking to someone can often help. It is hard to imagine how frightening and distressing this can be for a child or young person suffering from the same problems.
The consequences of failing to address a young person's mental health problem can be serious. It is likely that this will have lasting effects that will continue as they enter adulthood, preventing them from living peaceful and fulfilling lives. We must do more earlier in their lives to help our children in difficulty.
Crucially, the country's mental health crisis is manifesting itself in our schools, with record attendance levels in primary and secondary schools. The most recent full-year statistics show that 22.5 percent of students were persistently absent, missing ten percent or more of school classes. The research also shows a clear link between absenteeism and academic achievement, with eighty-four per cent of Key Stage 2 pupils who attended school at one hundred per cent achieving the expected standard, compared to forty per cent of pupils who have been constantly absent during this period.
Why are we seeing a truancy crisis like never before? There is a direct link between poor mental health and truancy. The charity Mind found that seven in ten young people say they have been absent from school due to mental health problems. Furthermore, only one in four children were able to claim an authorized absence from school when they complained of a mental health problem, due to a lack of medical evidence proving their difficulties. Not only do these young people find it difficult to be absent, but they also run the risk of unauthorized absence and their families may face fines.
It is clear that our current mental health provision for young people is insufficient and we have not been able to meet the growing demand.
In recent years we have made significant progress in recognizing the challenge of children and young people's mental health. Our NHS, teachers, tutors and many major charities (Kooth, Papyrus, YoungMinds) have been instrumental in raising awareness of the pressures facing young people and providing mental health support to more than children than ever.
The Government has recognized the importance of this and has taken vital steps to improve mental health services in schools. With the deployment of mental health support teams, as of March 2023, there were 398 teams covering forty-seven percent of secondary school students. It is estimated that 600 teams will cover secondary schools in England by 2025. While this progress is welcome, funding is only guaranteed until next year and the rollout is arguably too slow to keep up with the increasing number of mental health problems.
Many schools in my own constituency, South Swindon, will have taken part in 'It's Time to Speak' day on February 1, where children were encouraged to express their feelings. While removing mental health stigma from the school curriculum is a good thing, children often do not have access to a qualified mental health professional.
I think our government should deliver on its promise to introduce more mental health support teams into secondary schools and place a qualified mental health professional in every primary and secondary school. With school absences at record highs, students missing school may well have the confidence to return to class, knowing that a trained mental health professional is on hand for a friendly chat. It also creates a strong link between schools and children's mental health services, enabling rapid diagnosis and access to appropriate treatment.
Protecting the wellbeing and mental health of our children is of the utmost importance to supporting the next generation. Every child, no matter where they come from or what school they attend, should be able to access reliable and appropriate mental health treatment. Not only that, but we must overcome the truancy crisis to ensure our young people can receive the education they deserve and have the means to achieve their full potential.
Better mental health services in schools are essential to solving the truancy crisis, and their well-being and mental health are crucial to protecting next generations.
Robert Buckland is the Conservative MP for South Swindon.
