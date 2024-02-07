UN concerned about systematic harassment of Imran Khan's party ahead of Pakistan elections





The United Nations human rights agency has expressed concern over Pakistan's crackdown on members of Imran Khan's party ahead of parliamentary elections to be held on Thursday.

“We are concerned about the harassment, arrests and prolonged detentions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party leaders and their supporters, which continued during the election period,” said Elizabeth Throssell, spokesperson for the High United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights. .

This comes as Mr Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has complained of harassment by officials and raids by Punjab police on its election offices and the homes of party leaders and supporters. left. Authorities have denied the allegations.

Khan was sentenced to 34 years in prison after being convicted in four cases and was disqualified from the February 8 elections. His party and supporters said the conviction was punishment for his rhetoric against Pakistan's powerful military.

Calling for all parties to be allowed to compete fairly, Throssell said the UN human rights body deplored all acts of violence against political parties and candidates and urged authorities to respect the fundamental freedoms necessary for an inclusive and meaningful democratic process.

“Pakistan’s democratic progress over the past 15 years has been hard-won, in the face of numerous security and economic challenges. The elections are an important moment to reaffirm the country's commitment to human rights and democracy, and to guarantee the right to participation of all its citizens. people, including women and minorities,” she said.

Pakistan holds elections for a new parliament on Thursday with at least 44 political parties vying for a share of the 266 seats up for grabs in the National Assembly, or lower house of parliament, and an additional 70 seats reserved for women and minorities.

Campaigning is set to end at midnight local time on Tuesday, but candidates are still allowed to go door-to-door to get votes.

The election pits Mr. Khan's PTI against Pakistan's two historic parties, the incumbent Pakistan Muslim League (N) and the Pakistan People's Party. Analysts expect a PML(N) victory that would install Nawaz Sharif as prime minister for a record fourth term, after the PTI was stripped of the right to campaign under its cricket bat election symbol and forced to support a slate of independents instead.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, spokesperson for the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, said in a statement that Pakistan is fully committed to fostering an inclusive democratic process, upholding the rule of law and protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms guaranteed in its laws and its Constitution.

She said Pakistan's justice system ensures fair trial and due process. Internal legal remedies are available for complaints related to the electoral process.

Earlier, Pakistan's acting Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz also pledged to ensure free and fair elections in the country despite a recent surge in militant attacks, adding that troops would be deployed in sensitive areas. We will not let anyone cast a malicious eye on our national security, he said. We will not let anyone disrupt the electoral process, he said, according to Dawn.

Pakistan has invited international observers to monitor the elections, although some analysts say the credibility of the vote is at stake due to “pre-election rigging” and the rejection of Khan's party candidacies.

Amnesty International, among several other human rights organizations, urged authorities to “ensure uninterrupted access to the internet and digital communications platforms for everyone across the country” after Mr. Ijaz said disruptions to Internet was possible during Thursday's elections if requested by local authorities.

The internet is typically suspended in Pakistan to restrict communication between militants following attacks.

Additional reporting by agencies

