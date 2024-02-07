Connect with us

PM Modi will chair first meeting to appoint new Election Commissioner today; Amit Shah and Adhir Chowdhury will be present

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to chair the first meeting to appoint a new election commissioner to replace Anup Chandra Pandey. Notably, Pandey's tenure as Election Commissioner of India ends with his retirement on February 15. PM Modi's meeting will be held under the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.

The selection committee of Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is likely to meet to discuss replacement of Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey.

Government officials familiar with the matter said Hindustan Times that Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were expected to attend the meeting to be held at the Prime Minister's residential office at 7:30 p.m.

This will be the first appointment under the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023. To date, the CEC, ECs and all members of the Election Commission of India have been appointed by the President of India on the advice of the government.

Under this Act, the Prime Minister, a Union Minister nominated by him and the Leader of the Opposition or the leader of the largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha form the selection committee which will recommend a candidate to the President .

The selection process includes two committees: a three-member selection committee headed by the Prime Minister and a three-member search committee headed by the Minister of Justice and two secretary-level officers.

The search committee recommends five names to the selection committee, with the latter also having the authority to choose commissioners from outside the list.

During the passage of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (appointment, conditions of service and tenure) in the Rajya Sabha on December 12, the opposition staged a walkout before the voice vote was held, alleging that its provisions were undemocratic. The Narendra Modi-led government, however, maintained that the bill was entirely in accordance with the directions of the top court.

The bill was made into law on January 2, 2024.

The nomination process is underway at a time when the ECI is busy with preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Published: Feb 07, 2024, 07:10 AM IST

