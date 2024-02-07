Indonesian President Joko Widodo praises North Sumatra SME products for good packaging

WHILE | Intipos.com – Indonesian President Joko Widodo praised products for micro, small and medium-sized businesses (MSME) from North Sumatra Province (North Sumatra), because its packaging is good. A product like this deserves to be taken as an example, because it can be marketed anywhere.

President Joko Widodo said this during a gathering with thousands of participants of the Madani National Capital (PNM)-assisted Building a Prosperous Family Economy (Mekar) program at Fifty Fields, Batubara Regency, Wednesday (7/2) .

“I am happy that the packaging of products in North Sumatra is good. Like this, Bilqis brand tempeh chips, ginger chips, goat milk. It is well packaged and can be sold anywhere where. The packaging is like this, it's good, right? “North Sumatra, I salute the packaging,” said Joko Widodo, showing the product to the participants, dominated by women.

Joko Widodo said well-packaged products will be easy to sell as long as the price is competitive. The most important thing, he said, in entrepreneurship, enthusiasm is the main capital. Then work hard and be disciplined.

“I remember when I started my business in 1988. At that time, I only sold in Solo City. The second year, I was able to sell to Jakarta. And the third year, we can export. So, if my friends work from 06:00 to 16:00 WIB, I work from dawn to dusk. “This is called hard work,” said Joko Widodo, recounting his experience.

Next, discipline is considered very important in running an entrepreneur. Because discipline will shape entrepreneurial character. Then, Joko Widodo asked what businesses were carried out by PNM MSME participants.

“Are there any women who exported their products? Is there anyone selling it online? Try to show your hand? » asked Joko Widodo.

All participants raised their hands, while calling Joko Widodo's name, in the hope of being called. Two MSME participants assisted by PNM have enthusiastically progressed to become number one in Indonesia. Joko Widodo then asked questions to the two MSME actors.

“What is the name? What are you selling? What is the turnover or income per day? I want to leave it to the mothers, if possible I can keep something. “Then the loan must be transformed in commercial capital, not in anything else,” Jokowi told two MSME stakeholders.

Herlina, one of the MSME players, answered questions from the President of the Republic of Indonesia full of nervousness. He said he sold ice cream in the area. The net profit he earns every day is IDR 150,000.

Likewise with Habibi. The resident of Serdangbedagai (Sergai) sells basreng, aka fried meatballs, a specialty of North Sumatra. The turnover he achieved reached IDR 400,000 per day, with a net profit of IDR 100,000 per day. “Mekar's weekly payments are IDR 100,000 with a loan cycle of IDR 4 million,” he said.

Seeing the enthusiasm of MSMEs, Acting Governor of North Sumatra (Sumut) Hassanudin was happy that SMEs in North Sumatra had started to “progress”.

The North Sumatra Provincial Government (Pemprov), through the Department of Cooperatives and MSMEs, has prepared a number of strategies with the aim of improving the quality of competitiveness of cooperatives and MSMEs in North Sumatra . Such as strengthening the quality of cooperatives and MSMEs (scale-ups) through business incubators and numerous training centers for entrepreneurs (training to improve the quality of human resources, organizational structure, management of business, marketing, capital, business facilities and infrastructure, business networks).

“In improving the quality of SMEs in North Sumatra, the North Sumatra Provincial Government also organizes a number of training courses such as making good packaging. For this reason, on behalf of the Provincial Government of North Sumatra, we would like to express our gratitude for the praise of the President of the Republic of Indonesia regarding the products of SMEs in North Sumatra, who said that they are good in terms of product packaging. “The North Sumatra provincial government continues to strive to do its best for SMEs,” he said.

The event was also attended by Acting Regent of Batubara Nizhamul, Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi, PNM Director Arief Mulyadi, as well as all participants consisting of MSMEs assisted by the PNM. Indonesian President Joko Widodo also handed over aid in the form of basic necessities and bicycles to two MSME players. (RR)