Saturation of government social protection systems, true secularism: PM Modi | News from India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said saturation of government welfare schemes was a mark of true secularism and social justice. Speaking at the Viksit Bharat Viksit Goa 2047 public meeting in South Goas Margao, the Prime Minister, while highlighting the progress made under the twin-engine BJP government, said: In Goa, there is 100% coverage percent of water connections (har ghar jal se nal), electricity connections, domestic LPG coverage The state is kerosene and open defecation free. With the implementation of numerous central government projects, Goa has achieved 100 percent saturation. He said: “We know that when there is saturation, discrimination stops and all benefits are transferred to the beneficiaries. People do not have to pay bribes to assert their rights. I say this several times: saturation hi sacha secularism hai, saturation hi sacha saamajik nyaay hai, aur yehi saturation… Goa ko, desh koModi ki guarantee hai (saturation is true secularism, saturation is true social justice and this saturation is the Modis guarantee in Goa and the country). Praising the spirit of the people of Goa, the Prime Minister said that although Goa is small in terms of area and population, the coastal state is socially diverse and people of different societies and religions have coexisted peacefully for many generations. So when the people of Goa repeatedly elect the BJP government, the message is sent across the country that the BJP's mantra is sabka saath, sabka vikaas. Some parties in the country have always followed a policy of spreading fear and lies, but Goa has given a befitting response to these parties and it has done so repeatedly, he said. Accusing previous governments of lacking vision in developing tourism destinations, coastal areas and islands, the Prime Minister said India has always been rich in terms of nature, culture and heritage. People from all over the world travel to different countries for different types of tourism. All forms of tourism are accessible in our country, with a single visa. But the government in power before 2014 did not pay attention to these aspects. Several tourist places remained gumnaam (undiscovered) due to lack of access to good roads, trains and airports. We have attempted to address these shortcomings over the past ten years. The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 1,330 crore in Goa.

