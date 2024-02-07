



By Nathalie Edell and PA MediaBBC News, South East Getty Images Mr Kwarteng only served as chancellor for 38 days under former Prime Minister Liz Truss. Former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has announced he will step down from Parliament at the next general election. The MP for Spelthorne in Surrey told X it was an “honor to serve the residents of Spelthorne since 2010”. Mr Kwarteng became the UK's first black Conservative minister in 2021. A senior official in the government of former Prime Minister Liz Truss, he was sacked as chancellor in October 2022. He held the post for only 38 days after a mini-budget he produced led to financial turmoil and a revolt by Tory MPs. In a letter to Ms Truss after she was asked to step downhe said, “following the status quo” when it came to the economy was not an option. The September 2022 mini-budget included 45 billion in tax cuts and was followed by market turmoil, a fall in the value of sterling and a rise in the cost of borrowing by the UK government and banks. mortgage rates. Avg. P.A. Sterling fell to a record low against the dollar after Mr Kwarteng announced a package of tax cuts in September 2022. Announcing his decision not to stand again, he said: “I have informed the president of my association of my decision not to stand in the next general election. “It has been an honor to serve the residents of Spelthorne since 2010, and I will continue to do so for the remainder of my term in Parliament. More than 80 MPs have announced they will leave Parliament at the next election, including more than 50 Conservatives or former Conservatives. Mr Kwarteng's brief tenure as chancellor made him the second-shortest chancellor behind Iain Macleod, who died a month after taking office in 1970. Prior to his time at the Treasury, Mr Kwarteng held several junior ministerial posts before becoming business secretary under Boris Johnson in 2021. Mr Kwarteng is the latest Surrey MP to announce his resignation. The others are: Sir Paul Beresford at Mole Valley, Crispin Blunt at Reigate, Chris Grayling at Epsom & Ewell and Dominic Raab at Esher & Walton. There are currently 11 MPs for Surrey, but the county will have 12 at the next election due to boundary changes. Mr Kwarteng secured a majority of 18,393 votes in the last election. His seat of Spelthorne has been a generally safe Conservative seat, returning a Labor MP only once in over 100 years. Follow BBC South East on Facebookon Xand on Instagram. Send your story ideas to [email protected].

