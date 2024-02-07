Two explosions kill 26 people before Pakistan elections





In Pakistan, two explosions near the offices of election candidates killed 26 people and injured dozens, according to local officials.

Wednesday's attacks raised security concerns ahead of Thursday's national vote.

Pakistan's elections come amid a surge in militant attacks in recent months and the jailing of Imran Khan, winner of the last national election, who dominates headlines despite an economic crisis and other woes.

The first attack, which left 14 dead, took place against the office of an independent candidate in the elections in Pishin district.

The second explosion took place in Qilla Saifullah, a town near the Afghan border, near an office of Jamiat Ulema Islam, a religious party that has previously been the target of militant attacks, according to the country's information minister. Province.

Qila Saifullah Deputy Commissioner Yasir Bazai said 12 people were killed in the blast coming from a motorbike parked near the office and 25 people were injured.

It is not yet clear who is responsible for the two bombings in Pakistan. (AP Photo)

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attacks. Several groups, including the Islamist militant Pakistani Taliban and separatist groups in Balochistan, oppose the Pakistani state and have carried out attacks in recent months.

“The Election Commission has sought immediate reports from the Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Balochistan and asked them to take action against those responsible for the events,” an Election Commission spokesperson said in a statement.

These attacks took place as political parties finished their campaigns in the period of calm imposed by electoral rules on the eve of the elections.

Earlier, former Prime Minister Khan had urged his supporters to wait outside polling booths after voting, as rival political parties held large rallies to mark the end of the election campaign period.

The 71-year-old and his wife Bushra Khan were sentenced to seven years in prison and a fine on Saturday by a court that ruled their 2018 marriage violated the law.

This is the third unfavorable judgment against the embattled former leader, who is barred from participating in the elections.

He had already been sentenced to 10 years in prison for disclosing state secrets and 14 years, with his wife, for illegal sale of state gifts.

Any large-scale gathering of Khan's supporters near polling stations could increase tensions because of what they call a military-backed crackdown on him and his party that has restricted his campaigning. The army denies any interference in politics.

“Encourage as many people as possible to vote, wait at the polling station… then stand peacefully outside the returning officer's office until the final results are announced,” Khan said via his handle on the media platform social X, accompanied by an undated message. photograph depicting him wearing simple black clothing.

Imran Khan's message from prison:

“My Pakistanis, I have been sentenced to 24 years of imprisonment for fighting for your Haqeeqi Azadi.

Pakistan and I ask you to devote only 24 hours to this!

Encourage as many people as possible to vote, wait at the polling station until pic.twitter.com/OVMW5kiMq8

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 6, 2024

The origin of the image, Khan's first in months, was unclear.

Previously, Khan's supporters had spread his messages, including through AI-generated audio speeches, from notes he passed through his lawyers during his prison visits.

Other political parties ended their campaigns on Tuesday evening, ahead of the period of calm imposed by Pakistan's electoral rules which prevent any political campaigning on the eve of elections.

Election favorite Nawaz Sharif led a large rally in the eastern town of Kasur, with his brother, former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, running in that constituency.

Amid a sea of ​​tens of thousands of supporters waving green party flags, Sharif called on the country's huge youth population to support his party and took aim at Khan who had already attracted support from the region's young voters .

“Don’t fall in love with him,” Sharif said.

