Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond to 'motion of thanks' in Rajya Sabha today | News from India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond to the motion of thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha today. Speaker Droupadi Murmu had delivered the joint address to the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, marking the start of the Budget session. Replying to the vote of thanks following the President's speech in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence that his government's third term is imminent with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) expected to secure 400 seats and the party Bharatiya Janata projected to get 400 seats. to individually claim 370 seats. “A Ram Temple of Lord Ram has been constructed, which will continue to give new energy to the great tradition of India. The third term of our government is not far away. At most 100 days remain. The whole country whole says that 'Abki baar 400 paar”. I don't go into numbers but I can see the mood of the country. This will enable the NDA to cross 400 seats and the BJP to get 370 seats,” PM Modi said. “We all saw the abolition of Article 370. Article 370 was abolished before the eyes of these many MPs and through the power of their votes. Nari Shakti Adhiniyam became law in the second term. From l “space at the Olympics, there is an echo of Law 370. power of women's empowerment. People saw projects pending for years come to fruition,” he added. A general discussion on the Interim Union Budget 2024-25 and Interim Budget for Jammu and Kashmir 2024-25 is also scheduled to begin today in the Upper House after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech. Apart from this, as per the list of business of the House for the day, Rajya Sabha MPs Harnath Singh Yadav and Ram Nath Thakur will lay on the table a copy of the statement showing the steps taken by the government on the 62nd report of the ministry. -Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture, Livestock and Food Processing on Actions Taken by the Government Regarding the Observations/Recommendations Contained in the Fifty-Third Report on “Subsidy Applications (2023-24)” of the Ministry of Fisheries, Livestock and Dairy Production (Fisheries Department). The budget session, which began on January 31, will span eight sessions spread over a period of 10 days and could conclude on February 9. (With ANI entries)

