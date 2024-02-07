Jokowi emphasizes he is not campaigning, RE Nainggolan: show statesmanlike attitude









North Sumatra community figure RE Nainggolan said this confirmation shows that Joko Widodo is a negawaran. According to the law, this is indeed possible, as the President himself stated some time ago. However, during his visit to North Sumatra, a region he loved so much, he made it clear that he would not campaign. “I think this is strong evidence of the attitude of a statesman, a true statesman,” said North Sumatra community leader Dr. RE Nainggolan MM, when asked for his response regarding the head of state's statement.





The senior official who has received various awards believes that some were too hasty in concluding that President Jokowi would launch a campaign when he mentioned whether he was allowed to do so according to the law. Not only does he jump to conclusions, but there have even been numerous accusations and blasphemies against him. As in the past dozen years, he only responded to all this with a smile, he said.

In another part, RE revealed that he sometimes felt sad to see that a leader, a statesman who had done so much for this country, was still the target of insults and insults, while the insulters were free to profit from the results of the work of a government led by another person they mock. However, when I saw Pak Jokowi himself so calm and collected in his response to all this, I then used it as a lesson. “He really loves this country, he loves the Indonesian people, and the essence of love is patience, not boasting, not arrogance,” said the man who received wide recognition for his success at the helm of the 50th Jubilee Committee of the Asian Christian Conference or Asian Council of Churches. It is known that President Jokowi is visiting North Sumatra and his agenda includes the inauguration of the Kuala Tanjung-Tebing Tinggi-Parapat section of the Tebing Tinggi-Indrapura toll road and the Indrapura-Kisaran section of the Indrapura-Limapuluh toll road in Batubara regency. .

These two toll roads are part of the Trans Sumatra Toll Road (JTTS). To reporters after the inauguration, Wednesday (02/07/2024), Jokowi emphasized that he would not participate in the campaign for the 2024 general elections (Pemilu). campaign in the last days before the electoral vote on February 14, 2024. “Who said (I want to participate in the campaign)? This, this, this, I want to reiterate my previous statement. That the president is authorized by law to campaign,” Jokowi said.

“And I also showed you the rules. However, if the question is whether I will participate in the campaign? I answer no. I will not campaign,” President Jokowi stressed. On this occasion, the Head of State also invited all Indonesians to exercise their right to vote next Wednesday. “I call, I invite everyone to vote, to come to the polling station (TPS), to vote according to their choice,” Jokowi said. Find hot and trusted news from RMOL political news agency at Google News.

To be continued please click on the asterisk.

